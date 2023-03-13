Lukas Gage has sent Perez Hilton packing after the latter decided to weigh in over the actor’s rumoured relationship with Chris Appleton.

Gage, possibly most loved for being rimmed by Murray Bartlett in The White Lotus, and, more recently, being urinated on in You, sparked a social media frenzy when he posted some suspiciously “couple-y” looking Instagram pictures with celebrity hairstylist Appleton.

The actor then gave an update, saying that he wasn’t best-pleased with the rumours, before “blogger”, Britney Spears tormentor, serial “outer” and star of exactly zero Emmy-Award-winning series Perez Hilton felt the need to write about the pair on his blog. Yes, blog… in 2023.

“Somebody needs to tell this dude he’s not as famous as he thinks he is! All the #Lukas Gage details here…” Hilton wrote.

Gage replied with a dig that would surely win a Drag Race reading challenge, roast and werkroom argument.

“Somebody needs to tell this dude that nobody has read his blog since 2009! Details here.”

Lukas, you are the winner of this week’s challenge.

The clap back has received praise from other Twitter users, including Drag Race legend Detox, who wrote: “King.”

Others have commented on the “ratio” of the two posts, meaning that while Gage’s reply has received more than 6,000 likes, Hilton’s original link has only 47 at the time of reporting.

On the subject of his personal life, Gage told The New York Times: “I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred. It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

Gage has remained tight-lipped about his personal life – and sexuality.

When one fan tweeted: “If Hollywood can stop hiring non LGBTQIA+ actors like Lukas Gage to play LGBTQIA+ characters, that would be great. He has played four so far. One was enough,” the Queer as Folk star simply responded: “U don’t know my alphabet.”

When they asked him to “enlighten the world”, he replied “no” with a heart emoji.