Lukas Gage’s short marriage to celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has become, essentially, the stuff of gay legend: raising almost as many questions as answers – but we’ll try to answer as many as we can.

Celebrity hairstylist and daddy-in-chief Chris Appleton, 40, married The White Lotus and Road House star Lukas Gage, 28, in a lavish ceremony officiated by Appleton’s friend Kim Kardashian at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

In true celebrity fashion, the pair rocked up at the wedding in matching, gigantic fur coats, and country legend Shania Twain was there to perform. They posted a set of snaps of the gay fever dream that was their ceremony on Instagram. Alas, they’ve now been deleted from the social media platform.

Their short romance turned into more of a hurricane than a whirlwind, and Appleton filed for divorce in November citing “irreconcilable differences” – just six months after they had tied the knot.

On Tuesday (March 19) Gage formally apologised to Shania Twain for “wasting her time” with the wedding. The White Lotus star, 28, answered questions about his marriage during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live. While answering a question the infamous fur coats, Gage spoke out about Twain.

“I want to apologize to Shania Twain for wasting her time,” he said. “I mean … ‘We’re still holding on….you’re still the one’ after three weeks? That was unhinged. That was like, the biggest waste of her time,” he added.

What is Lukas Gage best known for?

Lukas Gage wanted his sex scenes in The White Lotus and You to go “as far as possible”. (Getty/Amy Sussman)

Gage, is arguably best known for being rimmed by Murray Bartlett in an eye-opening scene in The White Lotus and, more recently, being urinated on in Netflix psychological thriller television series You in a viral golden shower scene. He’s also starred in Euphoria, Love, Victor and recently filmed horror sequel Smile 2, which he says left him feeling “sick to his stomach.”

Lukas Gage appears in the follow-up to hit 2022 horror flick Smile, but says he struggled with quite how “gory and disgusting” the film is, and dry-heaved at times during filming.

“I was really shocked how intense it is on the day. You just think, ‘Oh, it’s acting, it’s gonna be fine,’ but that movie is so scary. The whole crew was terrified,” he explained.

How did Chris Appleton get famous?

Chris Appleton is a celebrity hairstylist from the UK who has worked extensively with Ariana Grande, and is credited with inventing her signature high ponytail. He’s also known for being Kim Kardashian’s personal hairstylist. He has an impressive four million followers on Instagram.

Are Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton divorced?

Not yet, according to an “insider” quoted by US Weekly on March 22. As mentioned above, after their six month marriage, Appleton filed for divorce from Gage in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences. However, at the time of writing the divorce is yet to be finalised.

“Chris has moved on and — unlike Lukas — doesn’t want to keep talking about it,” said the insider. “He has exciting projects coming up and is looking forward to the future. Chris wants to wrap up the divorce soon.”

Who is Chris Appleton dating now?

As of March 2024, it appears that celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has moved on from his brief marriage to actor Lukas Gage, and is reportedly dating Argentinian art dealer Federico Debernardi.

According to US Weekly and TMZ, Appleton is no longer on the market, as he’s started dating “out of the limelight” art dealer Federico Debernardi.

A source told US Weekly that the Appleton and Debernardi’s relationship is “very new” and the pair have only “been on a few dates,” but Appleton is “extremely happy with where he is at right now”.

Who is Lukas Gage dating now?

In March 2024, the actor was forced to deny a romance with Saltburn‘s Archie Madekwe.

Rumours of a new fling for Gage, 28, began to swirl when TMZ.com posted a video of Gage with British actor Madekwe, 29, who played queer character Farley.

However, Gage dismissed the ensuring speculation about his relationship with Madekwe, insisting the pair are “just friends”.

In a separate video, Gage told a paparazzo: “Archie’s the best. I’ll take [rumours of their relationship] as a compliment. Archie’s a hottie. He’s a good one.”