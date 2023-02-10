Lukas Gage thrilled The White Lotus fans after engaging in a now infamous rimming scene with Murray Bartlett, and now he’s back putting queer sex in the spotlight in Netflix’s You.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for You Season 4, Part 1.

In The White Lotus, Gage’s character Dillon ‘tosses the salad’ of Murray Bartlett’s hotel manager Armond, with fans claiming the scene “added years to their lifespan”.

Now, as Netflix’s You season four premieres, Gage is taking on the role of Joe Goldberg’s latest enemy, Adam Pratt. In one scene, the pretentious trust-funder, who is married, sneaks off with a waiter he’s just chastised. Before long, the pair are engaging in a bit of watersports.

Lukas Gage in You 4.02 "Portait of the Artist"

Gage, who actually pitched the stunning rimming idea to The White Lotus creator Mike White, has now explained why his sex scenes always “go as far as possible”.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lukas Gage explained that in both the You and The White Lotus scenes, he “wasn’t doing it to be sexy, but for comedic value”.

“I didn’t think it was going to be hot for people,” he said. “But I did want to go as far as possible. It can’t be a half rim job, or a half golden shower — although we did use a water machine with yellow food colouring.”

The Euphoria star, 27, is slowly becoming known for his unapologetic portrayals of queer sex on screen. He’s not specifically clambering for the risque sex roles, but he doesn’t mind them, either.

“I did not know that I was going to get peed on in You when I took the part. I’m not, like, asking my agents to send me only roles where I’m half naked,” he said.

“I guess I’m a little more European in my thoughts on nudity right now. I’m not begging to take my clothes off, but I’m comfortable with it. I want to keep a sense of truthfulness, too: If there’s a scene where I’m having sex with my boss, it’s gonna be pretty fucking weird if I have clothes on.”

Gage has inevitably faced damaging ‘queerbaiting’ allegations for his portrayal of queer characters, defiantly refusing to label his own sexuality.

Last year, when someone on Twitter demanded Hollywood stop hiring “non LGBTQIA+ actors” like Gage, he responded by saying: “u dont know my alphabet”.

u dont know my alphabet

no❤️

Speaking to PEOPLE, Gage explained why he rightfully refuses to surrender to trolls who demand he label his sexuality.

“For me there are just some areas in my life that I don’t want to shout out to the world on anyone’s accord but my own,” he said.

“I think we’re all just trying to navigate where that line intersects with keeping some things private and some things public because you are a public figure. It’s a double-edged sword, and it’s an interesting line that I’m still figuring out.”

You season four is streaming now on Netflix.