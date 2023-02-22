Actor Lukas Gage and celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton have posted a series of Instagram pics of themselves on holiday together and sent the internet into full gay meltdown.

Gage, who is perhaps most famous for getting his a**e eaten by Murray Bartlett in the first season of The White Lotus, is no stranger to setting social media on fire.

First, it was that infamous rimming scene, then his character in You experienced a golden shower – and now, he’s sparked rumours that he’s dating hair stylist to the stars, Appleton.

While there’s less rimming and p**sing immediately apparent, the pair have sent commenters into a thirst-fuelled frenzy by posting the same cover picture to their recent Instagram uploads detailing their break in Mexico.

Under Gage’s picture, comments have included the innuendo: “Rock hard launch,” from one user.

Another added: “Somewhere Andy Cohen is hard and sad. And hard.”

A third commented: “Going to keep my comment PG rated (for now).”

Among other admirers was Detox, of Drag Race fame, and, of course, Appleton himself, who wrote: “Stud” accompanied by a heart eye emoji.

Excuse us while we scream into a pillow.

Appleton, who has styled the hair of the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Dula Peep (formally known as Dua Lipa), also posted to Instagram, although his selection also included a snap of his many (many) abs.

As a side note, who needs that many abs? Lukas Gage, it seems.

Comments under Appleton’s snaps – captioned “Joyride”, by the way – include Gage writing: “Buenos.”

Alongside that, someone has written: “We want the OF (OnlyFans),” and another has added: “Are you serious! Right in front of my salad,” referencing the viral opening to a gay porn video.

We’re absolutely sure that that’s the internet’s way of wishing the pair and long and happy relationship.

While Appleton is openly gay, Gage has inevitably faced damaging “queerbaiting” allegations for his portrayal of queer characters, defiantly refusing to label his own sexuality.

Last year, when someone on Twitter demanded Hollywood stop hiring “non LGBTQIA+ actors like @lukasgage”, the star, who also appeared in the recent Queer as Folk reboot, responded by saying: “u don’t know my alphabet.” Icon.

u dont know my alphabet — lukas gage (@lukasgage) June 9, 2022