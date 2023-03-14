Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the Oscars this year with a remarkable seven awards, including Best Picture and acting gongs for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The absurdist dark comedy, which boasts a queer plot, charts the tempestuous relationship between mother Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) and daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu), who are at loggerheads over Joy’s relationship with partner Becky (Tallie Medel).

Stephanie Hsu was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, but lost out to co-star Jamie Lee Curtis for her chaotic role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre.

The critically-acclaimed movie hit UK cinemas on 13 May last year and is now available to watch across a range of platforms.

Where can I watch Everything Everywhere All at Once?

Major cinemas are continuing to show the film, including Cineworld and Picturehouse.

The dark comedy can also be purchased on Google Play for £13.99 or rented for £3.49.

Similarly, YouTube offers the option of buying the film for the same price, or renting in high definition for £4.49, or lower definition for a pound cheaper.

Apple TV offer the film on its platform to rent from £5.49, while through Curzon’s home cinema feature the film can be rented to watch for £3.99.

Can I stream Everything Everywhere All at Once?

Yes. The film is viable to stream on Amazon Prime Video, with no additional cost for Prime members, or from £3.49 for people without membership. The film currently isn’t on Netflix.

If you prefer to own a copy of the film it can also be purchased on Blu-ray and DVD here.