Here’s where you can watch Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-winning turn in The Whale in the UK 

The Whale has made waves since hitting UK cinemas last month, with Darren Aronofsky’s emotive yet controversial Oscar-winning film now available to watch on a variety of platforms.

The Mummy star Brendan Fraser, who leads The Whale as reclusive and obese gay professor Charlie, has won his first-ever Best Actor Oscar for the film, which saw him wear a divisive ‘fat suit’ that has also led to the film landing an Oscar nod for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Despite Charlie being characterised as a 600-pound man, the fat suit used has been a point of contention for some film critics and viewers, who have deemed it unnecessary and a reinforcement of “fatphobia”.

Also gracing the screen in The Whale is Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who plays Charlie’s estranged daughter Ellie, and The Menu’s Hong Chau, who plays Liz, Charlie’s caretaker and only friend.

The Whale originally premiered at Venice Film Festival in 2022 before arriving in UK cinemas on 3 February, 2023.

A month after its release, showing dates in cinemas have become more sparse – but the film is now available to rent on a number of home platforms. Here’s where you can still watch The Whale in the UK:

You can still watch The Whale in cinemas

The Whale is still being shown at selected theatres across the UK, with Curzon Cinemas offering the option to watch it from its venues, or from the comfort of your sofa for the rental price of £15.99.

Vue, Everyman and Cineworld are also continuing to show it.

You can rent The Whale on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play or Apple TV

Should you want to watch The Whale without moving from your favourite space, it can be rented in high definition for £15.99 on Amazon.

The film can also be rented for the same price on YouTube, Google Play and Apple TV.

Will The Whale be available to stream?

In the UK, future streaming options for The Whale are not yet known. However, A24 Movies, the production company responsible for creating the film, has its movies across most major streaming sites, meaning in the next few months The Whale could be made available to watch on popular platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.