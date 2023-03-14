Where to watch Cate Blanchett’s Oscar-nominated turn in Tár in the UK 

Psychological drama Tár has been the talk of awards season, bagging six Oscar nominations – including the much sought-after Best Picture.

After premiering at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Tár went on to be named the Best Picture of 2022 by The National Society of Film Critics, though it eventually lost out at the Oscars to Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The film stars Cate Blanchett as lesbian conductor Lydia Tár – one of the world’s greatest composers. As the film progresses, her life begins to unravel as she’s hit by allegations of abusive behaviour.

Blanchett bagged the coveted Best Actress award for her role in Tár at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards, honouring her fellow women nominees in the process. In fact, her role performance is so mesmerising that some viewers have been left questioning whether Lydia Tár is in fact a real person.

“Every year, these idiosyncratic, remarkable performances just break down the myth that women’s experience is monolithic, so thank you to BAFTA for recognising all of us,” Blanchett said during her speech. “We sit in dialogue with one another.”

Here’s how you can watch Tár in the UK.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Can I still watch Tár at the cinema?

Tár was released in UK cinemas on 13 January, 2023, and is still being shown in most major cinemas. This follows its wide US release which began in October 2022.

Tár is still being shown across a range of cinemas in the UK including at Everyman, Picturehouse, Vue and Curzon.

Can I stream Tár?

At the moment a platform to stream Tár in the UK is yet to be announced.

Is Tár available to rent or purchase?

Tár can be purchased or rented from platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, the Microsoft Store and YouTube.

Prices to purchase the movie start from £15.99.

It can also be purchased from Amazon on DVD here.