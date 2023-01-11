It’s Michelle Yeoh’s world and we’re all living in it – and never was that clearer than during her Golden Globes acceptance speech.

Yeoh won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her performance as Evelyn in Everything Everywhere All At Once during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony.

It was her first Golden Globe, and only the second time an Asian actor has won the category, after Awkwafina’s 2020 win.

As she basked in her win, Yeoh gave a four-minute acceptance speech – during which the show’s pianist, Chloe Flower, tried to play her off. Yeoh was having none of it.

“Shut up, please,” she laughed, as Flowers tinkled. “I can beat you up, OK? And that’s serious.”

they tried playing Michelle Yeoh off with music, and she said "Shut up, please! I can beat you up, okay? And that's serious." LOL I love her#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/N2rSK4Oq6C — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 11, 2023

Fans everywhere were in agreement, dubbing her an “absolute legend” and rightly pointing out that Michelle Yeoh could go on for 90 minutes if she wants.

Our queen Michelle Yeoh telling the piano player playing her off: "I can beat you up — I am serious." (She's right!) — Marina Fang (@marinafang) January 11, 2023

they tried cutting off michelle yeoh from her acceptance speech and she SAID SHUT UP, I CAN BEAT YOU UP LOLOLOL QUEEN — Kimmy The Pooh (@kimmythepooh) January 11, 2023

Michelle Yeoh getting played off the stage after winning an award is an ironic metaphor for how Hollywood viewed her which she literally talked about in her speech — The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) January 11, 2023

Michelle Yeoh is truly THAT BITCH! I stan! https://t.co/iDDRUDuyNI — Vaneet Mehta (@nintendomad888) January 11, 2023

After all, if anyone deserves her moment on stage, it is Michelle Yeoh, who candidly reflected on the struggles she has faced during her time in Hollywood.

“It’s been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today,” the 61-year-old began.

“I came here and was told, ‘You’re a minority,’ and I said, ‘No, that’s not possible,'” adding that she was met with surprise that she could speak English.

“All of you women understand this,” she continued, “as the days, the years and the numbers get bigger it seems like opportunities start to get smaller as well.

“Then along came the best gift, Everything Everywhere All at Once… I was given this gift of playing this woman who resonated so deeply with me and with so many people.

“Because at the end of the day, in whatever universe she was in, she was just fighting for the love of her family.”

We’re not crying, you are.

It’s wild how long women have to wait for roles that deserve them especially after 40. Thank you Michelle Yeoh for not giving up. Tonight you put a little more wind in our sails. https://t.co/xQxQOnyxmz — Claudia Black SEP (@TheClaudiaBlack) January 11, 2023

“it was a dream come true until i got here” WHEW michelle yeoh summing up what it’s like to finally get into spaces that weren’t made for you #goldenglobes — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) January 11, 2023

And no one was stanning more than her co-stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.

Jamie Lee Curtis being Michelle Yeoh's biggest stan is everything (everywhere, all at once) pic.twitter.com/NwB4ReCZ0K — Leanne (shop small! thenewaesthetic.co.uk) (@leannesturrock) January 11, 2023

stephanie hsu crying over michelle yeoh winning her first golden globe is so wholesome i love them #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/NNfF3Hk4ax — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 11, 2023

Michelle Yeoh’s acclaimed role saw her play the mother of a lesbian daughter (Hsu), exploring her experience as an immigrant desperately trying to stay afloat and reconnect with her family – as she is flung into the chaos of the multiverse.