Michelle Yeoh saying she can beat up the Golden Globes pianist is the highlight of the night
It’s Michelle Yeoh’s world and we’re all living in it – and never was that clearer than during her Golden Globes acceptance speech.
Yeoh won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her performance as Evelyn in Everything Everywhere All At Once during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony.
It was her first Golden Globe, and only the second time an Asian actor has won the category, after Awkwafina’s 2020 win.
As she basked in her win, Yeoh gave a four-minute acceptance speech – during which the show’s pianist, Chloe Flower, tried to play her off. Yeoh was having none of it.
“Shut up, please,” she laughed, as Flowers tinkled. “I can beat you up, OK? And that’s serious.”
Fans everywhere were in agreement, dubbing her an “absolute legend” and rightly pointing out that Michelle Yeoh could go on for 90 minutes if she wants.
After all, if anyone deserves her moment on stage, it is Michelle Yeoh, who candidly reflected on the struggles she has faced during her time in Hollywood.
“It’s been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today,” the 61-year-old began.
“I came here and was told, ‘You’re a minority,’ and I said, ‘No, that’s not possible,'” adding that she was met with surprise that she could speak English.
“All of you women understand this,” she continued, “as the days, the years and the numbers get bigger it seems like opportunities start to get smaller as well.
“Then along came the best gift, Everything Everywhere All at Once… I was given this gift of playing this woman who resonated so deeply with me and with so many people.
“Because at the end of the day, in whatever universe she was in, she was just fighting for the love of her family.”
We’re not crying, you are.
And no one was stanning more than her co-stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.
Michelle Yeoh’s acclaimed role saw her play the mother of a lesbian daughter (Hsu), exploring her experience as an immigrant desperately trying to stay afloat and reconnect with her family – as she is flung into the chaos of the multiverse.
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.