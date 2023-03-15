Heartbreaking meaning behind Lana Del Rey’s new song ‘The Grants’, explained
“The Grants”, Lana Del Rey’s third single from the upcoming album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, has dropped. But what is it about?
After releasing the titular track from her ninth studio album, she followed it up with “A&W” – a sultry single which many fans hailed as a return to form for the singer.
The third single was released yesterday (14 March), and includes references to the singer’s extended family.
According to lyrics analysis site Genius, the song, the first track on the album, has Lana – real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant – promise all those dear to her that she will always keep all their cherished memories close to her heart, no matter the circumstances.
The refrain “I’m gonna take mine of you with me/Like ‘Rocky Mountain High’, the way John Denver sings”, appears throughout the song, and is a nod to the hit 1972 John Denver track.
In keeping with the theme of the song paying tribute to Del Rey’s family, the refrain of “The Grants” also pays tribute to her uncle, David Grant, who died in 2016, while climbing the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.
Elsewhere on the track, Del Rey name checks her niece, Phoenix Pickens-Grant, and her grandmother, Cynthia K Grant, who died in 2021.
Fans have reacted to the track with the heightened emotion one would expect from a song about family members dying.
“Why she gotta go there?” one asked.
The album is due to be released on 24 March.
