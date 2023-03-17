RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 star Mistress Isabelle Brooks has denied claims that she forced producers to save her from lip syncing by throwing a tantrum and refusing to perform.

The Texas queen – and one of the fan favourites for the crown of season 15 – has thus far avoided the bottom two, meaning she hasn’t had to lip sync for her life.

But after a dire performance during episode 10’s interview challenge she skated dangerously close to the bottom.

Drag Race alumnus and chief fire-starter Willam spilled some (alleged) tea while speaking on the Drag Race recap podcast, Race Chaser, alongside her co-host and All Stars 2 winner Alaska Thunderf**k 5000, claiming that Mistress Isabelle Brooks threw a “giant tantrum”.

“They wanted [Malaysia] to be sent home [by Mistress], because Mistress threw this giant tantrum and she was saying into her mic: ‘I don’t know the words, I’m going home, Malaysia’s going to dance circles around me’, and telling production that she was not going to do anything in the lip sync, just stand there.”

Now, Mistress Isabelle Brooks has hit back at these claims via Twitter, pointing out that “no contestant is calling the shots with anything on production side”, in reference to her alleged tantrum.

Let’s take a second and use our brain. 1) no contestant is calling the shots with anything on production side. 2) if I did say that, that would’ve made great TV and would’ve been a sickening moment 3) Stop finding reasons to talk about me, just admit you’re obsessed 💋. — Mistress Isabelle Brooks (@MistressIBrooks) March 17, 2023

“What I DID say was that… encourage Malaysia to dance, go all out and put on a show… we didn’t want to lip sync against each other. At this point we had gotten so close.”

“You really think I would just stand there? Be for real,” Mistress Isabelle Brooks wrote, after hitting out at the claims.

She said HERSELF she “felt like it was her time”. I was telling her don’t give up, you don’t gotta take it easy on me. Im on the biggest platform for drag, I’ve had a sickening track record and legacy is everything to me. You really think I would just stand there?… lmao be fr 😂 — Mistress Isabelle Brooks (@MistressIBrooks) March 17, 2023

Some fans have pointed out that as well as Willam mentioning the moment on Race Chaser, Malasyia Babydoll Foxx touched on it too during her appearance at Roscoe’s Tavern, in Chicago – a gay bar that regularly holds Drag Race viewing parties.

“Mistress said she was in a gown and that it would be hard to lip sync, but also Mistress had a whole fit that was edited out, and she said: ‘I’m gonna stand there in one spot and you better dance circles around me, b**ch.'”

-oop is this what yr referencing ?? tea pic.twitter.com/x6n3lWlotQ — ɔıxǝlsʎp dr suess (@marleycp426) March 17, 2023

Fans have continued to speculate over who the “anonymous source” mentioned is.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks then replied to Malaysia’s statement, insinuating that the person who had leaked the information was the same person that “couldn’t even clap [for MIB] during the lalaparooza [sic]”.

She then confirmed that it wasn’t fellow contestant Marcia Marcia Marcia, as she “minds her business”, and that she is still friends with Willam.

Sister you know we clocked the “Anonymous sources” 🤭🤣 are you surprised? They couldn’t even clap for me during the lalaparooza 😌 https://t.co/9JFpaNx0VL — Mistress Isabelle Brooks (@MistressIBrooks) March 17, 2023

You messy 🚬 s can stop tagging @willam in my tweets. I still fucks with her and am a friend of the pod (#UP #DO). I just had to clarify because y’all were getting a little out of hand. 😘 — Mistress Isabelle Brooks (@MistressIBrooks) March 17, 2023

Why y’all acting like this would’ve been me during single ladies lipsync?! 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/yEnMAFFo0K — Mistress Isabelle Brooks (@MistressIBrooks) March 17, 2023

If any of you pay attention, when we go back to the runway after untucked I had my puppets in hand ready to DEMOLISH the lip-sync. Stop playing with me bitch, you know I’m undefeated 🥊 — Mistress Isabelle Brooks (@MistressIBrooks) March 17, 2023

Mistress Isabelle Brooks concluded that, had she had to lip sync, she was ready to do so.

“If any of you pay attention, when we go back to the runway after untucked I had my puppets in hand ready to DEMOLISH the lip-sync.”

Mistress Isabelle Brooks is still in the running for the crown of season 15, alongside Luxx Noir London, Anetra, Sasha Colby, Loosey Laduca and Salina EsTitties.