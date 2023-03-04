RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 inches ever closer to its RuTurn to full length episodes with a chat show maxi challenge, Beyoncé-themed runway and by crowning a triple lip sync survivor in episode ten

After Sugar hit the house last episode following some interesting critiques, our top eight becomes a top seven – and miss Loosey LaDuca continues to participate in RuPaul’s Psychological Warfare Race as she lets the competition, lack of wins and constant safe placements get to her. Let loose, girl!

At this point in the series, I’ve accepted that everything will feel crunchy and rushed for time because of the edits, but overall, I think the episode played out exactly as it should have, with the right winner and the right person going (even if it was her first time lip syncing).

Here are 39 thoughts I had watching episode four of RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 15.

The girls are back and I’m still annoyed that Spice was in the bottom to be honest. Undeserved.

Loosey LaDuca saying “I already won three [challenges]” and then COUNTING HER MINI CHALLENGE WINS IS INSANE.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the stage: Miss Minnie Anna Maine!

Mistress is television gold. She knows when to poke the bear and when to play the room. She’d definitely be the villain of the season if she wasn’t so likeable.

‘Loosey you’re entering your bitch era’ – help! I kind of feel for her but it’s also really funny. I’m still not over her counting her mini challenge wins as actual wins. Irene DuBois won the first mini challenge of the season – does that mean she had a win? NO.

Two mini’s and a MAIN — Jasmine(Mouth Almighty)Kennedie (@jasminekennedie) March 3, 2023

Mini’s don’t count . — Heidi N Closet (@HeidiNCloset) March 3, 2023

At lunch, she asked for a 10pc McNugget but they accidentally gave her 11. So that’s *technically* 4 wins for Loosey 🏆 — ✨Maddy Morphosis✨ (@MaddyMorphosis) March 3, 2023

The queens are told they need to conduct one-on-one interviews with the most random selection of celebs I’ve ever seen; Charo, Frankie Grandie and Love Connie? Not a nightmare blunt rotation or a dream blunt rotation, but a third, more confusing blunt rotation.

RUNWAY CATEGORY IS NIGHT OF A THOUSAND BEYONCÉS? I’M SAT.

Salina EsTitties is desperate for a win, and tells the camera that, so she will be going home.

Mistress telling Marcia that Love Connie wears more makeup than her is a read that would make a lesser drag queen sob. Creds to Marcia for not simply crying.

Salina EsTitties, Luxx Noir London and Mistress Isabelle Brooks kick things off with their Love Connie interview, and it looks like Oprah on acid.

EsTitties really has no idea how to steer this interview – but in fairness, we don’t know what’s been cut out the edit.

Just a reminder that tonight is the last 60 minute ep of drag race pic.twitter.com/qEta0OsYgC — 💫 (@heyjaeee) March 3, 2023

if Loosey LaDuca didn't speak outloud about wanting to win so much she 100% would have won tonight. Poor girl set herself up 😭 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/rIOwwMtiNh — 𝔞𝔭𝔦𝔣𝔣𝔞𝔫𝔶 🪩 (@dragraceher) March 4, 2023

Luxx and Connie are in golf cart? And I feel like we all just have to be OK with it? It’s like early seasons of Drag Race but with more budget. WAIT, LOVE CONNIE WAS THE BEND AND SNAP GAY FROM LEGALLY BLONDE?

Mistress is STUMBLING – and really can’t get a read on Love Connie. Or is that just the stupid soundtrack in the background? She wanna blame it on the edit!

MIB is so real for immediately telling her confessional that she needs to learn the lip sync song; no drag delusion here. I do feel like LC was a lot more difficult than the other two interviewees though.

Sasha Colby and Marcia Marcia Marcia have Charo, who kicks off Colby’s section of the interview by telling the camera: ‘Your crazy pig ate my papaya.’ She handles the interview very well – third win incoming?

I am crying – Marcia can literally not understand a single thing Charo is saying. HOWEVER – according to a particularly Spicy (RIP) tweet from Marcia, we only got to see the worst edit. On a reality TV show! Never!?

I actually had a really lovely conversation with Charo. She gave me a lot of insight into her career, and left me with tips on how to live a long and happy life. It’s a shame they didn’t think to include any of it. — Marcia Marcia Marcia (@marciax3nyc) March 4, 2023

how did they get both ariana & frankie grande to appear on the same season of drag race 💀 pic.twitter.com/ngqxZEmzLJ — shook ☆ (@vivalasdrag) February 25, 2023

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Loosey LaDuca and Salina EsTitties have Frankie Grande and I just remembered that Ariana Grande was the season premiere special guest? Life comes at you fast.

Loosey absolutely nails her interview – but I think the producers have realised that she’s a lot better TV if slightly psychologically manipulated so I doubt she’s getting the win. I love RuPaul’s Gaslighting Race.

Anetra and Frankie’s segment is actually really cute – they’re going for a walk! No ducks though.

Malaysia’s bob is taking me OUT; giving Edna Mode. As Salina says, Frankie seems like he’s interviewing her more than she’s interviewing him! AND MALAYSIA’S RANDOM ITALIAN ACCENT. If I could put the weeping emoji in this recap, there would be three here.

MY BODY IS READY FOR THE BEYONCÉ RUNWAY.

I also fully buy into the conspiracy theory that Beyoncé named her album after watching a Sasha Colby performance and thinking “that was fierce, Sasha”.

Sasha Colby's theory on Beyonce being inspired by her for the Sasha Fierce era is ICONIC & Mistress calling bullshit is the cherry on top 💀 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/KapL1OJsCP — 𝔞𝔭𝔦𝔣𝔣𝔞𝔫𝔶 🪩 (@dragraceher) March 4, 2023

TS Madison is back as a guest judge which brings me to a point of information – I thought she was meant to be a rotating guest judge on this season of Drag Race? And episode ten is like the first time we’ve seen her since episode three?

MISTRESS’S RUNWAY – HELP. She’s got puppets for the other two Destiny’s children. That’s DRAG.

Not getting an awful lot of Beyoncé from Marcia’s runway – a bit more Taylor Swift.

Anetra – toot. Actually one of the only fun runways in my opinion; was expecting more performance lewks.

Loosey did Beyoncé’s pregnancy reveal but without the baby bump? Currently deciding if that’s camp or not.

CAUSE SHE ATE THAT #DragRace pic.twitter.com/TPPbdYAvMo — ty 🕊️ Leader of Mistress Nation (@REMUCHIS) March 4, 2023

THE MAIN STAGE HAS A PROBLEM 🪩



Category Is: Night of 1000 Beyoncés! 🐝 Which lewk had you ready to get in formation? 🫡👇 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/ZeeG3un8iO — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 4, 2023

Loosey revealed a baby bump but there was no baby pic.twitter.com/UR8yvbw8Tx — 💫 (@heyjaeee) March 4, 2023

Marcia and Anetra are safe; it also seems like Luxx was bought up on stage for Ru to tell a story about borrowing Beyoncé’s dress.

Sasha is so so so sweet; she thanks the judges for liking her performance – THANK YOU FOR BEING SICKENING, SASHA.

Love that Ru asks whether Sasha has ever hosted a TV show before – I’d watch it mama, this is about to be Sasha Colby’s Drag Race.

Malaysia breaks down on the stage and it’s really sweet but a) Ru just goes ‘Ok, thank you’ and b) if I cried on national TV, I’d feel sick.

The lack of judges’ critiques has just reminded me that this time next week, we’ll have a full length episode! Just as I’d given up complaining about the havoc the shorter edits have made.

Sasha wins and Loosey is CRACKED, mama. She is NOT feeling the Jantasy.

Loosey LaDuca saying she’s fine with her critiques pic.twitter.com/k7psc4lZSg — JB 🧸🪩 (@JBfromDC89) March 4, 2023

loosey being pregnant beyonce but neglecting the fact she was pregnant 💀 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/yJ4oJlmJOC — shook ☆ (@vivalasdrag) March 4, 2023

WHICH BEYONCÉ SONG ARE WE GETTING FOR THE LIP SYNC IN WHICH SALINA WILL UNDOUBTEDLY GO HOME?

Wait – maybe not? EsTitties is kind of wiping the floor with Malaysia with the actual “Single Ladies” choreo? If she gets chopped, riggor morris.

Salina joins the three lipsync survivor club! Which means that after Drag Race episode ten, everyone apart from Marcia Marcia Marcia and Ms EsTitties has a win.

Not to pull focus, but lat week I said that Malaysia was next to go so… am I psychic? Do I have ESPN?

Loosey’s runway look in next episode’s preview… I’m actually afraid. Weird vibes there.

