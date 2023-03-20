Love Island star Will Young and partner Jessie Wynter gave hit back at “outdated” gossip about his sexuality.

Will and Jessie (who previously appeared on Love Island Australia‘s second season) were dumped just before the finale of Love Island‘s ninth series.

During his time in the villa, Will’s sexuality was widely discussed online – seemingly because he refused to get caught up in the aggro-fuelled ego contest that usually sweeps up the show’s male contestants.

But he’s now shut down the speculation for good. In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Will and Jessie slammed the gossip as “outdated”.

“I was 100 per cent myself in the villa. I’m happy with myself and I’m happy with Jessie,” Will said, before pledging his support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“My brother is gay, and so I’m all for it. I don’t think anyone can say that to me in a negative way. As a person, I’m very outgoing and charismatic, and I’m not going to change.”

Jessie added: “It’s 2023, and judging people’s sexuality is outdated and needs to get out of the window.”

Previous Love Island contestants have come out after appearing on the show, such as Amber Gill, who won the fifth series of the show alongside Greg O’Shea, and Megan Barton Hanson, who has urged producers to launch an LGBTQ+ season of the show.

Love Island has yet to cast LGBTQ+ contestants, with bosses previously calling the suggestion “logistically difficult“.

Other reality TV show alumni have said that the producers could “if they really wanted to.”