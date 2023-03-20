New Zealand is reportedly reviewing whether it will permit Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull enter the country, after an Australia rally attracted support from a group of Neo-Nazis.

The anti-trans activist, better known as Posie Parker, is due to enter the country for her ‘Let Women Speak’ tour on 25 March 2023.

The British activist held a chaotic anti-trans rally on the Parliament House steps in Melbourne, which was attended by members of the far-right National Socialist Movement (NSM) Neo-Nazi group on Saturday (18 March).

The event was widely condemned by pro-trans activists, Australian politicians and members of the public.

In a post shortly following the protest, Australian premier Dan Andrews called the attending neo-Nazis “evil” and stressed that they “aren’t welcome” in Melbourne.

Since then, New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins has made comments regarding whether Keen-Minshull will be permitted to enter the country.

At a press event, he said he “condemns” both Keen-Minshull and the anti-trans pundit’s use of free speech towards trans-exclusionary ends..

“Anybody exercising their right to free speech, whatever the circumstances are, should be mindful that we don’t want to incite hateful behaviour or violence,” he said.

“In fact, it’s illegal to do so – and I think everybody should bear that in mind.”

Posie Parker’s event was attended by Neo-Nazis in Australia. (Twitter)

He added this was in reference to both the neo-Nazi presence at Keen-Minshull’s rally, as well as her anti-trans supporters.

Hipkins refused to comment on the immigration review process but added that Immigration New Zealand was reviewing policy on her entry.

Richard Owen, the general manager of Immigration New Zealand, told The New Zealand Herald that due to Keen-Mishull’s status as a British citizen, she is able to enter the country without a visa.

However, she is required to apply for a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), which clarifies any previous convictions or removals from other countries.

“[Immigration New Zealand] is now reviewing whether, in light of the events at the weekend, Ms Keen-Minshull is still able to travel to New Zealand on the basis of the NZeTA.”

In video response, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has issued a warning to Hipkins, saying: “Revoke my visa at your peril.”

“Roll the dice my friend. I don’t think you’ll dare to keep me from coming into New Zealand – but we’ll see.”

Plenty of women, including Tory Whanau, mayor of New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, will be loud and proud in their pro-trans activism during planned counter-protests.

Whanau told RNZ that she believed Keen-Minshull’s views to be abhorrent, but that Wellington City Council could do very little in stopping the rally from going ahead.

“I know the community, I trust them to come together,” Whanau said. “I understand a counter-protest has been organised. We also have [festival] CubaDupa this weekend, which I know will be all about celebrating diversity.

“We’ll be ensuring that our rainbow whanau are welcome in this city.”