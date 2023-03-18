Extremist supporters of British anti-trans campaigner Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, better known as Posie Parker, descended on the streets of Melbourne.

Around 30 members of the far-right National Socialist Movement, dressed in black and some wearing balaclava-style face coverings, marched down Spring Street in the state capital of Victoria, Australia, on Saturday (18 March).

Carrying a banner that read “destroy paedo freaks”, they shouted slurs at LGBT+ activists, chanted “white power” and threw up Nazi salutes.

The West Australian estimated that although there were around 400 people attending the ‘Let Women Speak’ event in support of Keen-Minshull, LGBTQ+ counter-protesters outnumbered them 2:1.

Chants of “Posie Parker you can’t hide, you’ve got Nazis on your side” could be heard.

Keen-Minshull was joined by Katherine Deves, who ran unsuccessfully as Liberal candidate for Warringah in 2022, and who has had to retract and apologise for comparing anti-transgender activism to “standing up against the Holocaust”.

Failed liberal candidate Katherine Deves and Kelly Jay Keen AKA Posie Parker exposed today when their cheerleading squad of nazis attending their #LetWomenSpeak hate fest in Melbourne today!#auspol #translivesmatter🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/sHRrHJUT17 — C h r i s 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ 🌏 🌲 #VoteYes 🖤💛❤️ (@ChrisHeHim1) March 18, 2023

During the event, Keen-Minshull took aim at “stupid young women”, shouting “you hate us, but you will become us”.

Keen-Minshull has been in Australia since last Saturday, with a tour starting in Sydney and including appearances in Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra and Hobart. The self-described women’s rights activist will then travel to New Zealand.

Posie Parker fans at her Australia really today brazenly doing Nazi salutes



Also yes that sign says what you think it does https://t.co/yIngkqM4H3 — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) March 18, 2023

At all of her tour dates so far, Keen-Minshull has been met with protests from the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

On Saturday, Keen-Minshull’s private security were accused of manhandling a woman protesting the event, with a video shared on Twitter showing her being held by the throat after she grabbed a mic.

The Victoria Police faced accusations of assaulting queer protesters by social media users, “well after Posie Parker left”.

Hate preacher Kellie-Jay Keen (aka Posie Parker) stands by and watches as a woman is strangled and manhandled by her security.



“I have been asked if I’m ok with this” she says after, when questioned about their disgusting handling of a woman….

“Yes I am!”. https://t.co/anS09h7TQZ — LGBWithTheT (@LGBwiththeT) March 18, 2023

A Victoria Police spokesperson told Star Observer that three people were arrested.

“A 22-year-old Point Cook man was arrested for allegedly putting a female officer in a headlock and taking her to the ground.

“A 23-year-old Thornbury woman was also arrested for allegedly slapping a police officer on the neck. Both are expected to be charged with numerous offences including assaulting police.

“A third person, a 22-year-old from Preston, was also arrested for unlawful assault. Police will review CCTV, body-worn cameras and social media footage to determine whether any further offences occurred.”

I was born in 1987. Never in my lifetime would I have believed literal nazis would feel so emboldened as to march publicly in a capital city of Australia, calling for the eradication of my trans siblings. This is so ugly and scary and I wish I could help fix it. — nordacious (@nordacious) March 18, 2023

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has made headlines for activism that centres around whipping up anti-trans hatred.

In a video broadcast on Twitter in February, she threatened women who oppose her, stating: “Each and every one of you women who stand in my way … will be annihilated.” In the same rant, she compared trans women to sexual predators and serial killers.

In January, a so-called gender critical activist was recorded quoting Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf in a speech against trans rights at another Posie Parker event in Newcastle.

Let Women Speak has been approached for comment.