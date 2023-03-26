A new queer horror movie, Swallowed, aims to bring scare seekers a story of drugs, bugs and extremes – where all is not as it seems.

Swallowed, which will be released on in the UK and Ireland digitally on 24 April, is a Blue Finch Film by acclaimed director Carter Smith who has also worked on the 2008 natural horror, The Ruins.

Starring American actor Jena Malone, whose credits include The Ruins and Donnie Darko, Mark Patton, who starred in A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, Cooper Koch and Jose Colon, Swallowed is an action-packed horror that will see viewers glued to the screen.

Swallowed will be released digitally in the UK and Ireland on 24 April. (Blue Finch Films)

The movie follows protagonists Benjamin and Dom who have been best friends since they were kids.

But in an unexpected twist, viewers discover that Benjamin has been in love with Dom for almost as long as he has known him.

As Benjamin gets set to head to Los Angeles to pursue his career, Dom concocts a plan to make his best friend some quick cash that entails them doing a risky drug run across the border.

However, the bags they swallowed in a bid to facilitate the smuggle may not have been what they thought.

The queer horror has been played at BFI Flare, FrightFest, Fantasia Film Festival and The Overlook Film Festival, where it received top ratings.

