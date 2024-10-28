Queer zombies and a cast of LGBTQ+ actors and drag queens – what more could you want from the first look at horror thriller Queens of the Dead?

The film’s cast includes Love Lies Bleeding star Katy O’Brian, Fire Island‘s Margaret Cho, Brigette Lundy-Paine, seen in I Saw The TV Glow, and Behind the Candelabra‘s Cheyenne Jackson.



Queens of the Dead is directed by Tina Romero, the daughter of legendary Living Dead creator George A Romero, and follows a group of drag queens, club kids and frenemies who are forced to team up when the undead rise.

It is set to “pay tribute to the zombies from [George A] Romero’s classic films, with a fresh, contemporary and queer twist, promising a genre-smashing, glam-gore thrill ride through the zombie apocalypse” – the last thing the group thought would interrupt their warehouse drag show party in Brooklyn.

Other cast members include RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Nina West, Mean Girls star Jaquel Spivey, Fire Island’s Tomas Matos, Becca Blackwell, who featured in Bros, and Dominique Jackson, seen as Elektra in all three seasons of Pose.

In the newly released first images, the cast seem to be reacting to something shocking happening off-screen. Presumably, a zombie is on the way to get them.

Director Romero said: “This is the cast of my wildest dreams. In a movie about survival, you gotta love and root for the survival crew. Every single person in this ensemble brings such a special and specific flavour. The result is truly a magic sauce.”

Deadline reported Yohann Comte, the chairman of Charades, who have acquired the rights to the film, saying: “[Tina’s] passion for genre-bending films aligns perfectly with our mission to push boundaries, and, together, we’re thrilled to share this thrilling, glam-filled adventure.

“Tina’s vision and style are unique, hilarious and fun. Audiences are going to be dying laughing.”

There is currently no release date for Queens of the Dead.

