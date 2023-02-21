Move over Jamie Lee Curtis: a new scream queen has arrived. Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa is set to star in a new Airbnb horror by the creator of Saw.

The YouTuber and TikTok star, 19, will channel Sidney Prescott in All My Friends Are Dead, alongside fellow Nickelodeon actress Jade Pettyjohn.

The horror flick will feature a group of friends who stay in an Airbnb during the weekend of a major music festival. One by one, each friend in the group will be killed off while at a party, with sounds very Scream. Each murder, the friends will soon discover, reflects one of the seven deadly sins, which sounds very Seven.

It seems somewhat like a mashup of all the very best horror films of the past 30 years, and we will be seated.

All My Friends Are Dead will begin filming in Canada this spring, according to Deadline, with Saw writer Marcus Dunstan at the helm.

Happy Death Day maker John Baldecchi will produce the film, which as of yet has no estimated release date.

Siwa, who came out as queer in 2021 and has since been dubbed a gay icon, has said she’s “so grateful” for the opportunity.

“This is a project that is so different from anything I’ve done previously,” she said. “However, I absolutely love horror movies and I can’t wait to start production. I’m also excited to work with Jade again. We worked together when we were younger and can’t wait to create this movie together.”

JoJo Siwa fans are voicing their joy at the star “branching out” and have their fingers crossed the she will become the film’s “final girl”.

NEW FINAL GIRL INCOMING https://t.co/J1S8fck8Om — xxx (@f1nalgorl) February 21, 2023

Let her be the final girl cause I know she would serve https://t.co/CZgjCLUwk7 — A Starseed Is Born (@CnickB25) February 21, 2023

I swear if she’s drew berrymore’d https://t.co/9Oaa5ymJIw — m 🔪🍼 (@gIitterize) February 21, 2023

If I'm going to be honest, while the whole Saw 3D thing doesn't give me confidence, I do hope we get to see a side of Jojo Siwa we haven't seen before.



I like seeing Nickelodeon/Disney Channel stars try out roles outside of typecasting. https://t.co/3Z2L6jG1Td — Christian Hannah (@TheHannahcast) February 21, 2023

Reacting to the news, one person wrote: “This is the start of the 2027 Academy Award for Best Actress Nominee JoJo Siwa timeline.”

“The meme to modern horror icon pipeline omg,” wrote another excited fan.

“JoJo Siwa the new scream queen?!” said a third.

Here’s hoping that JoJo avoids pop culture’s obsession with burying the queers first.