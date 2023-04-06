Lizzo and Jack Black are officially part of the Stars Wars universe after making unexpected cameos in Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

The pair shocked fans after making an unannounced appearance as intergalactic royals in episode 6 of season three, “Chapter 22: Guns For Hire”, which was released on the streaming service on Wednesday (5 April).

Episode 6 saw “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” singer Lizzo and School of Rock actor Black play The Duchess and Captain Bombardier respectively; a married couple who rule the independent planet of Plazir-15 as king and queen.

The pair come into contact with series leads Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Din Djarin / The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), with plenty of hijinks ensuing – as well as some adorable interaction between Lizzo and the show’s unlikely LGBTQ+ icon, Baby Yoda aka Grogu.

Taking to Instagram after the episode dropped, Lizzo shared a picture of herself surrounding by Baby Yoda todays, declaring: “I’m in Stars Wars YALL!”

Black shared a picture of himself with Lizzo in costume on set, writing: “So fun working with @lizzobeeating on @themandalorian as the king and queen of Plazir-15!!!”

Viewers of The Mandalorian appeared blindsided by the unlikely casting of Lizzo and Black, with many taking to Twitter to voice their shock.

“Lizzo just knighted Baby yoda aka grogu. What is happening in Star Wars” wrote one user.

Another added: “Lizzo is hanging out with Grogu and Jack Black playing games. This blunt is going crazy rn.”

Many were living for Lizzo and Black becoming a canonical part of the Star Wars franchise, with one fan tweeting: “2 OF MY FAVOURITE PEOPLE ARE PART OF STAR WARS NOW??????”

Praising the characterisation of The Duchess, another wrote: “whoever was on hair and wardrobe for lizzo did what needed to be done!!”

I don't know how many people are still watching #TheMandalorian. But I feel like more people need to know that at one point in the latest episode, Lizzo scratches Grogu's head like he's a tiny little cat pic.twitter.com/l4pPSuD9Rf — Michelle Jaworski (@michejaw) April 5, 2023

whoever was on hair and wardrobe for lizzo did what needed to be done!! pic.twitter.com/RhtiA17sZy — amuse bouchie (@catharticus) April 5, 2023

#TheMandalorian SPOILERS

.

.

.

.

.

LIZZO AND JACK BLACK??? 2 OF MY FAVORITE PEOPLE ARE PART OF STAR WARS NOW??????pic.twitter.com/p36TNFPTL1 — 𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗿 ⊗ (@qsilverspidey) April 5, 2023

The Mandalorian debuted in 2019, starring The Last of Us actor and the internet’s “cool, slutty daddy” Pedro Pascal as a bounty hunter charged with retrieving Baby Yoda.

While season four is yet to be officially green-lit by Disney, writer Jon Favreau has confirmed in an interview with BFMTV Inside that he has already penned a fourth outing of the hit show.

Meanwhile, Lizzo recently demonstrated her continued LGBTQ+ allyship after announcing a gender affirming shapewear collection featuring binders and tucking thongs with her brand Yitty.

New episodes of The Mandalorian drop each Wednesday on Disney+.