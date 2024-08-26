This is possibly the most bizarre and misogynistic thing right-wingers have raged at so far, namely, the size of the main character’s breasts in the upcoming action-adventure game Star Wars Outlaws.

A growing backlash has arisen against Star Wars Outlaws, which is set for release on Friday (30 August), seemingly because the lead character Kay Vess is “ugly” and “chestless.”

Vess is played by Ginny & Georgia actress Humberly González and some gamers are heavily criticising the upcoming title – just because they think the character’s design isn’t stereotypically feminine enough.

In Star Wars Outlaws, players take on the role of Kay Vess, “a young thief from Canto Bight looking for a big score to set herself up for life,” the game’s overview reads.

The synopsis continues: “Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

“Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix.

You may like to watch

“Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.”

Even though the angry commenters have not yet played it, they have already called into question Star Wars Outlaws’ alleged “woke agenda” based solely on the trailer and stills from the game.

One individual on X shared: “Total Videogame character assassination by feminist developers: Star Wars Outlaws 2024.

Total Videogame character assassination by feminist developers: Star Wars Outlaws 2024



They are taking all the beautiful models and turning them into chestless Karens 💀 pic.twitter.com/OSPMstsaMh — LearningTheLaw (@Mangalawyer) March 5, 2024

“They are taking all the beautiful models and turning them into chestless Karens.”

“Thank you for making Star Wars Outlaws. Another woke piece of garbage I don’t need to consider spending my money on,” another user posted on X.

Others continued to target the fictional character’s looks.

One wrote: “It’s the lighting, it’s the angle” IT is just ugly. IT is deliberate. Convincing people ugly is AcTuAlLy pretty isn’t going to work, pronouns. I had to fight myself putting an F on this (not for female) because like this Design, “She” barely passes! (for HUMAN).”

The topic of women – fictional or otherwise – being criticised for a perceived lack of “femininity” has been in the news regularly in recent months.

During the Paris Olympics, Algerian gold medal-winning boxer Imane Khelif was accused of secretly being male, with her appearance also criticised online – all in a bid to discredit and undermine her.

Star Wars TV show The Acolyte has also been subjected to anti-LGBTQ+ conversations online and was cancelled after just one season.

The plot itself contained queer themes, with a recent episode featuring a female force-sensitive couple – dubbed “lesbian space witches”. It was review-bombed by “anti-woke” activists.

Star Wars Outlaws is set for release on 30 August.