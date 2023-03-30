Lizzo and Yitty announce gender affirming shapewear collection

Lizzo and Yitty are releasing a gender affirming shapewear collection featuring binders and tucking thongs.

She confirmed the new Your Skin range that’s “for people of all gender identities”.

The collection will be available to shop this summer at yitty.fabletics.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The singer announced the new collection on Instagram saying: “We’ve been working on this for a long time and I’m so excited it’s finally here.”

“You deserve to feel like you. You deserve to feel good in Your Skin,” the caption reads.

The star also confirms that it will be released this summer and features binder tops and tucking thongs.

The post gives fans a glimpse of what to expect from the new shapewear collection.

It includes staple pieces in black, with cycle-style shorts, tucking thongs, binder tops and bodysuits.

The preview on Lizzo’s Instagram also features the pieces in a purple, so fans can expect other colourways to be available.

The collection will feature binder tops and tucking thongs. (Instagram/Yitty)

Fans and fellow celebs praised the singer and brand for the collection.

This included non-binary actor Sara Ramirez who commented: “I love you thank you.”

One fan wrote: “THIS IS WHY YOU ARE SO LOVED AND APPRECIATED MELISSA. YOU ARE INCREDIBLE.”

While another powerful comment reads: “Your song “my skin” saved my life many years ago, and you continue to make music that is valuable to me through my transition. To see you stand behind your words with meaningful action, this is what it means to be an ally. Thank you so much for all that you do.”

Other comments from fans said, “you are doing it like no one else!” and “we love an inclusive queen”.

The official release date for the gender neutral shapewear collection is yet be announced by Yitty and Lizzo.

We do know it’s coming this summer and that it will be available to shop at yitty.fabletics.com.