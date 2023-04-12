The Flash star Rick Cosnett’s new LGBTQ+ romcom promises a gay twist on The Holiday

The Flash star Rick Cosnett is coming to our screens soon in heartwarming queer holiday romance The Holiday Exchange – alongside former Housewife Kyle Richards.

Rick Cosnett, who appears in the CW superhero series The Flash as Eddie Thawne, has landed a leading role in new holiday romance The Holiday Exchange, which follows a successful businessman grappling with a break-up.

In a queer reimagining of the 2006 Christmas classic The Holiday, the film stars Cosnett as small-town heartthrob Oliver, who swaps houses for the holidays on an LGBTQ+ app with big city businessman Wilde (Taylor Frey).

Soon enough, both Cosnett and Frey’s characters fall in love with handsome respective locals in the forms of Julius (Samer Salem) and Henry (Daniel Garcia).

Romance is set to blossom in both sunny LA and a charming snowy town named Brilfax – and if that’s not sounding gay enough already, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is due to appear as Wilde’s “lively and involved” mother, Lola, according to Variety.

Cosnett is best known for playing CCPD detective Eddie Thawne in The Flash, and will return as the character for the final instalment of the show, which is currently airing.

Frey, who has starred in It: Chapter Two and Summertime, is no stranger to a holiday romance, having appeared in 2022’s GLAAD nominated A Christmas to Treasure opposite his husband, Kyle Dean Massey.

Salem, meanwhile, most recently appeared in 2022 romcom My Fake Boyfriend, while Garcia starred in the 2013 thriller Crossland. Richards also appeared in iconic horror film franchise Halloween.

Both Rick Cosnett and Frey are openly gay. Cosnett came out in 2013 with an adorable message on his Instagram, and Frey is married to Massey, a supporting cast member for The Holiday Exchange, with whom he shares a child.

The ensemble cast will be rounded out by Camila Banus (Days of Our Lives), Nick Adams (Fire Island), and Ashley Fink (Glee), who will doubtless add plenty more camp energy to the romantic misadventures.

The Holiday Exchange will be produced by Frey, Massey and Helgren under Frey and Massey’s new production company, High Tea Productions.

There’s no word on a release date just yet, but we’ll keep you posted.