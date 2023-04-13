A Conservative dad has launched a “100 per cent woke-free” beer brand amid calls to boycott Bud Light for its partnership with trans TikTok star, Dylan Mulvaney.

The backlash to Bud Light came after Mulvaney – who shot to fame for her “days of girlhood” TikTok video, documenting her public transition – was sent a personalised can of the beer to celebrate the first anniversary of her daily series.

Conservative’s Dad’s Ultra Right Beer, made by Seth Weathers, is cashing in on angry, anti-trans people who can no longer bring themselves to drink Bud Light.

The brew, which is still in production with shipping starting on 11 May 2023, is an ale that claims to be replacing the hugely popular beer brand by fighting the “woke mind virus”, yes, really.

Weather, his beer brand and the promotional video has been mocked online since the project was first revealed.

On Wednesday 12 April, the conservative dad, who has more than 30,000 followers on Twitter, posted the beer’s campaign which has been viewed millions of times and has racked up thousands of comments.

“America’s been buying beer from a company that doesn’t even know which restroom to use,” Weathers says in the advert.

“That’s why I created Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right 100 per cent woke-free beer.

“As Conservatives we’re constantly getting hit in the face, left and right, by the woke mind virus, but the last place we want it is in our beer.”

‘Stop giving money to woke corporations that hate our values’

Weather’s goes on to bat a can of Bud Light with a baseball bat before stating: “If you know which bathroom to use, you know what beer you should be drinking. Stop giving money to woke corporations that hate our values.”

“And to the rest of you woke corporation’s stay the f**k away from our kids.”

He adds it “tastes like freedom”, which is a shame, because most drinkers would probably prefer it taste more like beer.

Distressingly, but not surprisingly, other dad’s in search of “woke-free” beer have commented under the post to share their commitment to buying from the brand.

Others took to retweeting the video with the obvious question: “How is this not a parody.”

how is this not a parody lmao https://t.co/cn5AcIqIQ0 — Victoria 🎀 🔆 (@EuphoriTori) April 13, 2023

Another user wrote: “I was laughing at this, then I read the comments. Apparently this ISN’T satire.

I was laughing at this, then I read the comments. Apparently this ISN'T satire. And now I'm laughing even harder. If this is real this is one of the biggest copes I've ever seen on the Internet. https://t.co/x8IXnmpYrr — Modern-Day Tiefling (@BurgundyBitch72) April 13, 2023

“Love how this working man’s all-American woke-free Bev is $20 for a six-pack, you have to order it online and it’s lower ABV than a Smirnoff Ice. America is so funny,” another tweet read.

love how this WORKING MAN'S ALL-AMERICAN WOKE-FREE bev is $20 for a six-pack, you have to order it online and it's lower ABV than a smirnoff ice. america is so funny https://t.co/lgq0FcWTWs — PRINCESS PUKEY ＼(^o^)／ (@vomitswallower) April 13, 2023

Writer Craig Calcaterra wrote: “It’s gotta be so easy to be a right-wing grifter. The audience is so damn stupid and gullible that it has to be like printing money.”

It's gotta be so easy to be a right-wing grifter. The audience is so damn stupid and gullible that it has to be like printing money. https://t.co/DblSdhEzPH — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) April 13, 2023

The beer brand’s website features a quote by Weather, who is co-founder of the brand, which accuses “big corporations” of indoctrinating children.

“Conservatives will no longer complain about big corporations, who use our money, to indoctrinate our children with their woke garbage.

“We’ll dump them.”

Bud Light would go out of business if it wasn’t for inclusion

Despite backlash the share price for Bud Light’s parent company has reportedly hit a record high.

Days before hysteria over the brand rose Bud Light’s vice-president, Alissa Heinerscheid, said that the brand needed to be more inclusive and ditch its “fratty” reputation – or go out of business.

Mulvaney’s partnership deal with sports brand Nike has also seen anti-trans campaigns call to boycott the brand.

Former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies, Davies saying she would “boycott” Nike, and shared a photo online of herself wearing New Balance sportswear, even though New Balance, alongside many other sports brands, have supported LGBTQ+ causes and people for years.

PinkNews has contacted Ultra Right Beer and Weathers for comment.