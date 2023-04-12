The share price for Bud Light’s parent company have reportedly hit a record high despite the transphobic backlash to TikToker Dylan Mulvaney’s sponsorship deal with the brand.

Despite sales reportedly dropping in some parts of the US after several transphobes claimed they would be boycotting Bud Light because of the partnership – and at least one right-wing news outlet citing a bloodbath – over all, the shares of Anheuser-Busch are said to have climbed to record levels.

The backlash came after Mulvaney – who shot to fame for her “days of girlhood” TikToks, documenting her public transition – was sent a personalised can of the beer to celebrate the first anniversary of her daily series.

Several right-wingers claimed they would no longer drink the brand’s beer, with musician Kid Rock even filming himself shooting Bud Light cans.

Despite this, financial magazine The Street reported Bud Light’s parent company has “vaulted to 52-week highs”.

The magazine added that Anheuser-Busch’s shares continue “to outperform [those] of its peers”, including the owners of Coors Light.

“The shares climbed about 15 per cent from the March 15 low to the March 31 high,” The Street claimed.

Despite the backlash to Mulvaney’s deal with Bud Light, the beer’s marketing vice president has claimed that it makes good business sense to ditch its “fratty” reputation and become more inclusive.

Alissa Heinerscheid explained on a recent episode of the Make Yourself at Home podcast that unless the beer brand attracts young drinkers, “there would be no future for Bud Light”.

She added: “I brought to that a belief in what evolve and elevate means. It means inclusivity, shifting the tone, it means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different, and appeals to women and men.”

After the backlash to both the Bud Light campaign and a Nike advert, Mulvaney thanked her fans for their support.

Sharing a clip of her 365 Days Live! event on Instagram, she said: “Whether you’re a parent or a child, young or you’re old, or you’re trans or not, we’re all just trying our best, aren’t we?

“The most important thing is that we have people in our lives to support us and celebrate our uniqueness. That could be a mental-health care professional or a teacher or a loved one, so long as we don’t feel alone.”