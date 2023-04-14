An Instagram account is using AI to turn anti-LGBTQ+ Republicans into drag queens, with new stars on the scene including Mother Pence (former vice-president Mike Pence), Rudy Garland (Donald Trump fan-boy Rudy Giuliani) and Cruzella Deville (Texas senator Ted Cruz).

The account, calling itself RuPublicans, has already attracted more than 125,000 followers, and sees right-wing politicians who have railed against the LGBTQ+ community turned into gag-worthy queens.

“Drag isn’t just lip-syncing for our lives, it’s heart, it’s art and, oh honey, it’s protest,” the account’s creator said in a statement.

“To those in power serving up false narratives like an overcooked wig at a drag brunch, listen up: we’re here, we’re queer and we ain’t going anywhere.”

Since the account’s creation on 31 March, 12 anti-LGBTQ+ politicians have been given a drag makeover – with Mitch McConnell, the leader of the party in the senate, being portrayed as Anita Filibust-Her McConnell.

The account has now been overrun with requests for commenters’ local politicians to be given the AI drag treatment, with demand spilling beyond merely Republican politicians to include right-wing commentators such as Fox News’ Tucker Carlson – probably best not to ask what name he’d be given!

As well as artwork that truly slays, the Instagram account gives each Republican a caption, revealing their anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

Ron DeSantis’ alter-ego, Rhonda Santy, is given the category “Book-Banning Princess Eleganza”, referring to the effort in Florida to ban LGBTQ+-themed books from school libraries.

Senator Cruz’s drag persona calls out the politician’s “pro-life” stance, claiming Cruzella “serves homophobic realness… defending every foetus and every gun”.

The account comes at a time of growing hostility towards the LGBTQ+ community in the United States, with growing legislation limiting trans lives, and a proposed drag ban hitting Tennessee.

The legislation, which was set to come into force on 1 April, has been suspended until 26 May by district judge Thomas Parker for being too vague, and has been widely denounced by politicians, drag queens and celebrities.

Drag Race star Eureka O’Hara condemned the legislation, which is advancing in her home state, and said it has “broken her heart”.

The queen said: “Politicians… are so busy demonising and sexualising our existence that they also instil fear in people [who] are actually trying to figure themselves out. It’s a scare tactic meant to erase us, not keep us safe.”

If the account’s creator ever gets bored with dragging-up American politicians, there are probably a few “worthy” targets in the UK too.