Drag legend RuPaul has come out swinging against right-wing politicians legislating against drag after Tennessee’s governor Bill Lee signed a controversial bill restricting “adult cabaret performances” into law.

The highly-anticipated statement from the Drag Race host has called out “stunt queen” politicians trying to distract the public from “the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on”, such as gun control, jobs and healthcare.

RuPaul joins a wave of drag queens, LGBTQ+ activists and allies who have condemned the recent Tennessee State Bill 3, prohibiting public drag and adult cabaret performances.

The bill, signed in by Republican governor Bill Lee specifically targets “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers,” and “male or female impersonators.” As pointed out by high profile figures such as Melissa McCarthy and Stephen Colbert, it is a dangerous and nonsensical move.

In a video posted to the RuPaul Drag Race social media accounts, the drag icon calls out the US government for their “classic distraction technique”.

"They think our love, our light, our laughter, and our joy are signs of weakness but they're wrong because that is our strength." 🔁: @RuPaul pic.twitter.com/5uDcBI8SQa — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 8, 2023

“We know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues,” he continued. “They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective.

“They think our love, our light, our laughter and our joy are signs of weakness. But they’re wrong because that is our strength. Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement.”

He then issues a powerful a call to action: “Don’t get it twisted and don’t be distracted. Register to vote so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government.

“By the way, a social media post has never been as powerful as a registered vote.”

Many fans have praised RuPaul for adding his voice to the growing outrage at anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, declaring that “mother has spoken”.

One person wrote: “We need all our community and allies to come out and fight. This is a great start and let’s hope more get in this and give us some momentum.”

Another added: “As the highest profile drag queen of our time, it was always going to be her responsibility to speak out against the actions of our government and inspire the fans to stand up. hopefully more high profile ‘allies’ do the same.”

RuPaul using “stunt queen” in a derogatory way is sending me 🤣



Everyone! Please make sure you’re registered to vote and educate yourself on what’s going on so that we can fight back against these clowns passing ignorant bills. Our future truly depends on it. https://t.co/FBlRDkNWSH — Drag Doll 👑 (@DragDollCo) March 8, 2023

While many social media users are saying that the statement is too little too late, other fans have been quick to point out that RuPaul has been putting in the work for the community for decades by bringing drag into people’s living rooms.

“Ru has incorporated seasons of raising awareness to voting, harmful policies and litigation affecting the queer community, and encouraging folks to be proactive. It’s like sheep started watching the franchise yesterday. She has and will continue to be politically engaged,” one person pointed out.

Another added: “RuPaul is an undeniable force of good for our country. We need to hold our public officials accountable for solving actual issues like healthcare, safety, and a living wage for all!”

DRAG IS POLITICAL.



Mama Ru is here reminding us to FIGHT FOR OUR RIGHTS!#DRAGISNOTACRIME https://t.co/41zrN3nLVN — MARIA CRISTINA #DragDenPH #TeamMC #Marias #Pinoy (@Reyna_M_C) March 9, 2023

"Bullies are incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective."



Right words from our mother @RuPaul. Drag has been in the forefront ever since and they can never take away those facts. #BornNakedAndTheRestIsDrag https://t.co/vb2jtA2yZN — nat (@reesewhiz) March 9, 2023

Y’all get mad when Ru doesn’t speak up, and then get mad when he does! YOUR ANGER IS MISDIRECTED!

Ru has been publicly speaking on politics and voting using his platform for YEARS!!

Stop fighting against your own people and fight for our community instead!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — The VOICE of Drag (@AdaVox) March 8, 2023