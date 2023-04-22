Kristin Chenoweth says Ariana Grande will ‘put her own stamp’ on Wicked’s Glinda

Kristen Chenoweth says that her long-time friend Ariana Grande will “put her own stamp” on the character of Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked.

Chenoweth, who famously portrayed ‘Good Witch’ Glinda during Wicked‘s first run on Broadway in 2003, has given her own stamp of approval to both Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo, who is set to play Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba.

Chenoweth told ET that ‘Break Free’ singer Grande is “going to step so beautifully” into her sparkling shoes when part one of the film series hits cinemas on 27 November, 2024.

“I’m going to get to watch two women I know soar, and Ariana Grande is going to step so beautifully into my shoes”, she told ET.

“I’m so excited for her, she’s gonna put her own stamp on it.”

Chenoweth, 54, reiterated her excitement during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show as the musical theatre veteran opened up about her relationship with Grande, who she has known since the pop singer was just 10 years old.

Recalling a conversation the pair had after Grande landed the role of Glinda, Chenoweth shared: “She was really nervous. She was like, “I want to pay homage to you but I’m scared, I want to make you proud”.

“I said, “Well you’ve already made me proud so it doesn’t matter. That’s achieved”.

“What I want to encourage you to do, Ariana, is make Glinda your Glinda. Sure, tip your hat at me if you want. But really I just want you to do you.”

Schmigadoon! star Chenoweth added: “She [regularly] calls me and says, “This is what I got to do today” and I’m just so proud of her. I can’t wait.”

Jon M. Chu’s highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked is set to be released in two parts, with the second currently set for release in December 2025.

Grande and Erivo are joined in the film by Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jurassic Park’s Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, and the Oscar-winning star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michell Yeoh, as Madame Morrible.

If our recent first look at the film is anything to go by, Grande looks set to defy expectations with her stunning costuming – even if the star revealed in a recent YouTube Q&A that she is “exhausted” from filming.

“Cynthia and I are husks, we are shells of people and I am savouring every single second humanly possible,” Grande joked.

Wicked: Part One is set to be released on 27 November 2024.