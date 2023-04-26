A message on pop star Troye Sivan’s Twitter account seemingly promised listeners early access to a new album for purchasing his crypto. The problem? The album doesn’t even exist.

And neither does the cryptocurrency. Oh, and Sivan didn’t write the message.

The world of Twitter has recently been on the brink of a bit of a meltdown, not helped by owner Elon Musk’s perpetual meddling with the site’s verification feature. Originally, notable organisations and figures were “verified” with a blue tick, allowing celebs such as Miley Cyrus and Adele to prove that they were actually themselves. Now anyone with the cash is allowed to purchase a verification badge.

Another hefty splash of fuel to the Twitter fire has been the recent rise of cryptocurrency, with many users unsure what the digital currency actually is or what it does – and whether or not the opportunities presented on Twitter are genuine.

Put all of that into a melting pot with Australian pop prince Sivan and a possible new album, and what do you get? Excuse the choice of wording but: verifiable chaos.

A now-deleted tweet from the “Dance to This” singer‘s account promised fans early access to his new album if they purchased a crypto currency called $TROYE. Not the most imaginative of names – animal rights activist Carole Baskin called hers $CAT, but we digress.

The account, which boasted a gold verification badge (meaning that, in theory, it was actually Sivan), wrote: “I am more than thrilled to announce my third studio album is dropping very soon.”

The account added that he was “releasing this album and teasers to $TROYE holders to hear first”, before posting a link where users could presumably enter their bank details and have their savings drained.

Retaliating via Instagram stories, Sivan (yes, actually Troye Sivan) clarified that he had deleted his Twitter, so “whoever has the account now is not meeeee, they are scammers”.

He continued by saying that hopefully the account/tweet would be fully deleted, before saying what many have been thinking about the social networking site since Musk took over: “Twitter is a hellscape.”

And, for anyone with hopes of a legitimate crypto coming from Troye Sivan soon, forget it. “This is not the rise of crypto Troye,” the 27-year-old star wrote.

Devastatingly, no actual word on that third album, either…