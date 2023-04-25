The final Carpool Karaoke with James Corden featured Adele singing Barbra Streisand’s “Don’t Rain on my Parade” – and the gays have lost it.

Adele. The mother of all mothers. The queen of all queens. Grammy, Emmy and Oscar-award winner, writer of the most famous numerical-entitled albums in the world and perpetual generator of viral moment upon viral moment: think the Super Bowl, the Instagram live and her appearance at Heaven nightclub. At this point, she’s a verifiable living legend.

So, what happens when you cross the one and only Adele with the one and only Funny Girl musical theatre staple “Don’t Rain on My Parade”, first famously sung by the equally legendary Streisand? Absolute magic, that’s what.

Appearing on the final episode of The Late Late Show segment – in which celebs such as Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears have all sung their greatest hits while “driving to work” – the pair belted out some of the Tottenham-born superstar’s classics, including “I Drink Wine” and “Hometown Glory”, but it was “Don’t Rain on My Parade” that has set the internet alight.

After Corden mentioned that Adele is only a Tony Award away from coveted EGOT status, the humble songstress said that she “doesn’t think that will ever happen” because, as she put it, she “f**king hates musicals”.

But not enough, it seems, to resist breaking into the Streisand classic from the 1968 film.

ADELE SINGING DON’t RAIN ON MY PARAdE???? HELLOOOOOOO??? pic.twitter.com/EubQSINLIt — The Infamous Jonathan (@_jonathanpicard) April 24, 2023

Despite Corden’s wailing, you can hear Adele completely slay the tune, including Streisand’s signature vibrato. Adele gives us jazz hands, as well as the (obviously) spectacular vocals. The crossover we never knew we needed.

Twitter has reacted in a cool, calm and collected fashion… is what we would write if we were lying. Almost everyone seems to have lost it.

One fan wrote: “I started clapping when she [began] singing. Adele singing Streisand? It’s everything I never knew I always wanted. I need Babs to tweet about this now.”

Another simply said: “Oh, she devoured that.”

And a third gushed: “Brilliant timing. Absolutely brilliant. She’s a meteor and the brightest of lights. A messenger for the times.”

changed the existence of me forever im so- — glo 🪐💌 (@itsmarshmelon) April 24, 2023

A queen of the people pic.twitter.com/ubNZkdS4Z8 — The Butters (@getthebutters) April 25, 2023

Given Adele’s long friendship with the comedian and host of The Late Late Show, it made sense that the final episode of carpool karaoke would feature her with Corden.

Adele’s 2016 appearance on the series, in which she flawlessly rapped Nicki Minaj‘s “Monster”, remains the most viewed of the bunch, currently sitting with more than 261 million views.

Adele flawlessly singing Rain On My Parade was not on my bingo card😭 pic.twitter.com/Ad2dAc8ofJ — Colyn (@colynelliott) April 24, 2023

Elsewhere in the video, the pair sang “Rolling in the Deep”, with Adele on background vocals and Corden taking the lead – which feels slightly sacrilegious, if we’re being honest.

The Late Late Show with James Corden ends on Thursday (27 April), after seven years.