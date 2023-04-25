Fans are convinced that pop princess Miley Cyrus has released a secret album named Down With Me under the pseudonym of Clara Pierce – and, yes, it absolutely slaps.

On 10 March, 2023, Miley Cyrus released her ninth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, which, although it contained possible Liam Hemsworth diss-track “Flowers” and gays-only dance party-inspired “River”, was met with an uncharacteristically lukewarm reception for the Disney-borne hitmaker.

Elsewhere on the vast universe of streaming service Spotify, a verified artist under the name of Clara Pierce, with 244 monthly listeners (at the time of reporting), released a 12-track album called Down With Me, on the same day, complete with a WordArt-esque record cover.

There’s one slight problem – Clara Pierce sounds strikingly familiar to everyone’s favourite wrecking ball rider, Miss Miley Cyrus.

The album, which features tracks such as “Hands of Time” and “I Don’t Want To Let It Go” leans into Miley’s uniquely pop-rock niche; so much so, in fact, that the Nancy Drews of the internet have been sent into overdrive.

In one explanatory TikTok, a user has delved deeper into the mystery, pointing out several key aspects of the theory.

For example; Clara Pierce sounds much like Sasha Fierce – Beyoncé’s famous alter ego, meaning the name could be a parody. The TikToker also pointed out that many of Clara Pierce’s song names – including the only single posted to the account – have strong similarities with Miley’s existing catalogue.

The single on the Clara Pierce account is named “Without You”; the same name as the former Disney star‘s 2021 collaboration with pop artist Kid Laroi.

Aside from that, “See You Again” from Down With Me is also the name of an existing Miley song – something which the TikTok user thinks could mean Cyrus “wants to be found” by her fans “clicking on the wrong song”.

It is also pointed out that Miley Cyrus’s star sign is Sagittarius – the name of Clara Pierce’s tenth track on Down With Me.

“Sagittarius” also contains the lyrics “Miley, what’s good now?” which is a phrase reminiscent of Nicki Minaj’s confrontational address to the star while she was hosting the 2015 VMAs.

Later on in the song, Pierce/Cyrus sings: “I told you once before, I’m my Mother’s Daughter” – the name of a song on Cyrus’s 2019 EP, SHE IS COMING.

A report from The Sun on 19 March 2023 claimed that Cyrus was “releasing secret album packed full of songs about break-up with Hollywood hunk.”

Down With Me – whether by Miley Cyrus or Clara Pierce – is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.