Charlix XCX and Troye Sivan performed in Los Angeles on Wednesday (October 16) to a sold-out crowd, who were both surprised – and pleased – to see heartthrob TikTok influencer Vinnie Hacker on stage too.

This was the pair’s second show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, forming part of the Sweat tour, which is co-headlined by Sivan and Charli to celebrate their albums Brat and Something to Give Each Other respectively.

Reigning king of the twinks, Troye Sivan, brought Vinnie Hacker out onto the stage and gave him a lap dance during the song “One of Your Girls”, grinding on him and encouraging the crowd’s cheers.

Troye Sivan and Vinnie Hacker have crossed paths on TikTok before after a video Hacker posted in which he claimed he needed an “insane top”. Sivan responded with his own video which showed the pop star rushing to get ready, captioning it with “I got u king”.

Vinnie Hacker was the only guest to appear at the show on Wednesday, and some fans appeared to be disappointed, pointing out that Kesha and Tate McCrae joined the Sweat tour during Tuesday’s show.

He responded to the disappointment on X, writing: “Sorry you guys didn’t get a better guest but I tried my hardest. Regardless it was fun and the crowd was amazing.”

Hacker is only 22 but has already amassed almost five million followers on Instagram and over 15 million followers on TikTok. He first found fame when a video of him standing in front of a mirror went viral during his penultimate year of high school.

This video propelled him from 20,000 followers to hundreds of thousands overnight – and it’s hasn’t stopped growing since then.

Fame was unexpected for Hacker, who grew up in a Catholic household. His mum works as a 9-1-1 dispatcher and his dad works as an electrician. As well as being a content creator and influencer, Hacker is also a model, having been scouted when he was just 15.

He has worked with brands like Dior and Saint Laurent, previously sharing that despite starting his modelling career young, it’s only recently that he found success.

The Sweat tour continues tonight (October 18) in San Diego.