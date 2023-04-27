Adele is a fan of a popular viral product from TikTok – a Stanley Tumbler.

The singer recently appeared on the final ever Carpool Karaoke with James Corden to perform some of her hits.

In the clip, which sees her stun viewers with a rendition of “Don’t Rain On My Parade”, we see the singer hydrate while driving.

To do this she uses the viral Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler, which has more than 300 million views and counting on TikTok under the #StanleyTumbler tag.

The popular product is less than £50 or $50 and is a steal compared to her trench coat worn in the clip – a hefty $1,700.

The tumbler regularly sells out thanks to its popularity on social media platform TikTok, but it’s currently in stock at amazon.co.uk, amazon.com or stanley1913.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The insulated tumbler is used for water, iced tea, smoothies and coffee to name a few and has become a cult-favourite on TikTok.

The hashtag features hundreds of videos of users showing off the different styles available and why so many people are snapping them up.

Adele extends her Las Vegas residency show

After finishing up the initial run of Weekends with Adele on 25 March, the singer announced additional dates for the sold-out show.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that, so I am coming back,” she told the crowd on the ‘final’ night of the residency.

It was then announced on social media that the singer will perform 34 additional shows from 16 June until 4 November.

She’ll return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for the run, which fans have called “magic” and has been wowing audiences since it opened in November 2022.

She also confirmed that a concert film of the show will be released “to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it”.

To find out info on dates and tickets fans can head to ticketmaster.com.