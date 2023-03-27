Adele is extending her Las Vegas residency as she announces extra headline shows.

The singer will return to Weekends with Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this summer.

It’s been confirmed by the singer that she’ll perform 34 additional shows from 16 June until 4 November.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 5 April via ticketmaster.com.

The singer announced the news during what would have been her final concert in the series on 25 March.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that, so I am coming back,” she told the crowd.

She also confirmed that a concert film of the show will be released “to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it”.

The much-anticipated show officially opened on 18 November, 2022 after being postponed due to coronavirus cases among the crew and delivery delays.

In a tearful Instagram video she told fans: “I’ve been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted.”

She marked her live return to the stage in the UK as part of British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, performing two sold-out shows in July.

Adele then headed to Vegas to open the residency, which fans called “magic” and has been wowing audiences ever since.

You can find out everything you need to know to get tickets for Weekends with Adele below.

When do Adele tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on Wednesday, 5 April.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from ticketmaster.com.

Adele is using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan service to help fans get tickets securely and you can sign up at Ticketmaster.

Registration is open until 11:59pm PT on Sunday, 2 April.

They say: “Verified Fan requires registration to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets and get more tickets to fans who are going to attend the show. Register for the Verified Fan Presale. It’s quick and easy, and it’s free to sign up.”

How much are Adele tickets?

Ticket prices for the first batch of shows were priced between $85.83 – $683.07 plus fees.

It’s likely that the newly announced dates will be similarly priced.

What are the dates of Adele’s residency?

After finishing up her first run of shows, Adele will return to her Vegas residency on 16 June.

She will perform shows at Caesers Palace’s Colosseum across the month as well as August, September and October, finishing up on 4 November, 2023.

There’s 34 newly announced shows in total, so plenty of chances for fans to get their hands on tickets.

What’s the setlist?

Spoiler alert, but this is the setlist Adele has been performing during the first run of her residency. Fans can expect to hear similar songs when she returns in June.

Hello

Easy on Me

Turning Tables

Take It All

I Drink Wine

Water Under the Bridge

Send My Love (to Your New Lover)

Oh My God

One and Only

Don’t You Remember

Rumour Has It

Skyfall

Hometown Glory

Love in the Dark

Set Fire to the Rain

When We Were Young

Hold On

Someone Like You

Rolling in the Deep

Love Is a Game

