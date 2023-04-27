Drag Race All Stars 8 will have “two ways to win”, a new trailer has revealed.

The new season was announced with the cryptic tagline “Are you ready to play the Fame Games?”, and now RuPaul has confirmed that it refers to a major new twist.

A trailer released on Thursday (27 April) Ru-vealed: “For the first time in All Stars herstory, there are two ways to win.”

“The first is the traditional way,” Ru said.

“The second way: fans will determine which of our eliminated queens will win ‘Queen of the Fame Games’.”

Fans will be able to vote to bestow the title and a cash prize of $50,000 to one of the queens who don’t make it to the final.

We feel like we say this every season but… that’s a gag.

Drag Race All Stars 8 trailer reveals guest judges

All Stars 8 will see fan favourite and first outs return for a second chance at snatching a Drag Race crown.

Alongside some sickening runway previews, the season’s fabulous guest judges have been revealed, too.

Among them: Ego Nwodim, Zooey Deschanel, JoJo Siwa, Matt Rogers and Idina Menzel.

All Stars 8 also looks to be the most strategic season of Drag Race yet, with alliances and rivalries between some of the queens hinted at.

“There’s girls who are not playing a fair game” says Kahanna Montrese, with Lala Ri signing the trailer off with: “You never know whats’s gonna happen in this game, honestly child.”

Drag Race All Stars 8 cast

The full cast of queens features one runner-up, multiple early-outs and for the first time in All Stars history, a Canadian queen.

The full list is:

Alexis Michelle, season nine

Darienne Lake, season six

Heidi N Closet, season 12

Jaymes Mansfield, season nine

Jessica Wild, season two

Jimbo, Canada’s Drag Race season one and UK vs the World season one

Kahanna Montrese, season 11

Kandy Muse, season 13

Lala Ri, season 13

Monic Beverly Hillz, season five

Mrs Kasha Davis, season seven

Naysha Lopez, season eight

All Stars 8 premieres 12 May on Paramount Plus and WOW Presents Plus UK.