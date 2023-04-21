The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 cast has officially landed, and the only thing gagging fans more than the fact Canadian queen Jimbo is back, is the entrance look she returned in.

Jimbo is the first international queen to appear on a regular US All Stars series, and the first to appear across three different Drag Race franchises.

She competed in the first ever Canada’s Drag Race series in 2020, coming in fourth place, before returning for the first series of Drag Race UK vs The World in 2022, where she was controversially eliminated by Pangina Heals and placed seventh.

As the All Stars 8 cast was unveiled live on YouTube yesterday, fans got to see which looks each queen would be wearing as they ru-entered the werkroom.

o entrance look da jimbo VSF KKKKKKK eu amo essa esquizo #AllStars8 pic.twitter.com/7pWcorakkJ — matheus (@najagaga) April 20, 2023

Jimbo, ever the provocateur, rocked up in a head-to-toe nude skin bodysuit, complete with extremely large breasts, sandals and the skimpiest set of underwear to ever grace those four pink walls.

Almost immediately, the debates and discourse began on social media, with some Drag Race fans hailing the look as “iconic” and “camp”, while others berated it as a “misogynistic” portrayal of women.

my timeline ever since that jimbo entrance look was shown: pic.twitter.com/btizj0fllA — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) April 20, 2023

“Mocking women’s bodies for comedic purposes isn’t funny or ‘drag,’ and y’all need to sort that out if you don’t realise that,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Drag is supposed to appreciate and pay respect to femininity, not mock it and Jimbo wearing huge tits and literal inflatable vaginas is off putting,” said another.

At a time when conservatives and TERFs are calling our art form misogynistic, maybe we should listen to people within our community when they raise concerns about misogyny? And not label them “silly young fans who don’t understand drag”? — Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@crystalwillseeu) April 21, 2023

OKAY AT THE END OF THE DAY THE REASON PEOPLE SHOULD BE MAD IS JIMBO MOCKS WOMEN VIA DRAG THERES A DIFFERENCE https://t.co/ZfyHiG8hyc — Idkvich (@idkvich) April 21, 2023

maybe i wouldn't mind jimbo so much if she actually used her platform to uplift women and listen to our issues and raise our voices up but if she's just gonna use our bodies for her drag character despite the fact she's never made the effort to speak up for women's rights — neon ☆ (@sincityslash) April 21, 2023

Hey cis men, actually no… hey people who aren’t Women or AFAB … sit the Jimbo misogyny debate out. This one isn’t for you. — 🏳️‍⚧️Valencia Versailles🏳️‍⚧️ (@ValenciaVrsai) April 20, 2023

Others staunchly disagree with the idea that Jimbo’s look is mocking women, with fellow Canada’s Drag Race queen Irma Gerd posting: “I’m sorry to tell you that if you don’t love this look, that’s on you.”

The people calling jimbo a misogynist are actually just outing themselves as bimbo-phobic. Nobody is out here dragging the flat chested queens for mocking flat chested ppl. It’s clear that people are just projecting their judgement of empowered big titty ppl onto this. — Irma Gerd (@QueenIrmaGerd) April 21, 2023

jimbo is so fucking iconic https://t.co/cVIPVh0jzw — priincessmandyy (@BoeckmanAmanda) April 21, 2023

#Allstars8 #DragRace Jimbo's entrance look really give : "Fuck you Twitter toxic fans"

I love this clown (HER PROMO MY GOD) pic.twitter.com/mcGBmSrZQT — Draggy The Clown (@nicomerrages) April 20, 2023

“People think it’s misogynistic because they themselves have a misogynistic view about large-chested women in bikinis,” another fan shared.

Some have taken the discourse one step further, furiously defending Jimbo’s right to don whatever drag they see fit.

this is camp, not everybody understands… — gabz (@leonhartgabz) April 20, 2023

the baby drag race fans are policing drag so hard that they’re going to literally circle around and become republican lmao pic.twitter.com/Qgzs9CvUY4 — daniel (@slayonetta) April 20, 2023

“It is f**king WILD to wake up and see the discourse that look generated. Please touch some grass,” said one fan, while another added: “Y’all are seriously calling Jimbo misogynistic for this entrance look? LMAO be so for real … she literally devoured this.”

A third suggested that the LGBTQ+ community has bigger things to worry about.

“In a world where trans kids are being ripped away from their parents … y’all b*****s are attacking JIMBO for having big tits as an entrance look.”

It’s not the first time Drag Race has caused controversy related to misogyny within the community, with Drag Race UK queen Victoria Scone, who is a cis woman, last year educating her Canada’s Drag Race vs The World cast mates on the negative connotations of the word “fishy”.

The word is frequently used by queens to describe looking like a woman, but Scone explained that it “connects a woman’s vagina to smelling like a fish”.

The full All Stars 8 cast list also includes Heidi N Closet, LaLa Ri, Kandy Muse and Jaymes Mansfield.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 premieres Friday, 12 May on Paramount+ in the US and on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally.