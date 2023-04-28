RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Sasha Colby is your favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen – and also the US House of Representatives’ favourite drag queen, too. Yes, you heard that right.

The House of Representatives, which, alongside the Senate, is responsible for making, passing and amending federal legislation is the US, was brought to a standstill on Wednesday (26 April) as members took a moment to celebrate Sasha Colby’s greatness.

Jill Tokuda, the Democratic representative for Hawaii’s second congressional district, took to the floor to encourage her political colleagues to congratulate the Drag Race goddess on recently winning season 15 of the show.

Icon, legend, mother, winner Sasha Colby. (World of Wonder)

“I rise today to congratulate Sasha Kekauoha, more famously known as Sasha Colby, on being crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15,” Tokuda began.

Tokuda explained why she was “so proud” of the “seasoned drag legend”, as they both hail from the same Windward area of Hawaii.

Earlier this month, Sasha Colby became the first Hawaiian winner in Drag Race herstory.

“Throughout Drag Race she authentically represented her Hawaiian culture, talking about the legacy she is building for our home state, and about being Māhū,” Tokuda continued.

“In ancient Hawaiian days, Māhū were considered extraordinary individuals of male and female spirit who brought their healing powers to O‘ahu from Tahiti.”

“Today, trans people are among the most revered members in the Hawaiian community,” the politician stated, before highlighting why the trans icon’s win is so important right now against a backdrop of increasing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the US.

States including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and Kentucky have marched forward with bills aimed at curtailing the rights of LGBTQ+ people – with a particular focus on trans people and drag queens.

“Amidst ongoing attacks on our LGBTQ+ rights that particularly target trans people and drag queens, her win is not only well deserved, it gives us all hope. Congratulations to Sasha Colby,” Tokuda concluded.

In the days following her historic win, Colby opened up about why she felt her victory was especially timely in the current climate.

During her final lip-sync, Colby had undressed down to just sparkling pink underwear, soon after claiming her crown and sceptre in the same look.

Drag Race winner Sasha Colby wants to normalise trans bodies on screen. (Twitter/@RuPaulsDragRace)

“It was a specific choice to be naked in these times … I wanted [legislators] to see what they’re trying to eradicate. Because they’re probably eradicating it because they’re attracted to it,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“I understand the eyes on me, which is why I wanted to be naked. I wanted to normalise this trans body … this has been bigger than me at this point, in this political climate.

“I told myself, while doing the finale, that this wasn’t trying to win, this was me showing these people that want to silence us and put us down and – for lack of better words – say ‘f**k you’ to all of them,” she added.

Of course, the Drag Race fandom is losing its collective mind over the unexpected Sasha Colby/House of Representatives crossover, with some demanding the queen is invited to the White House.

