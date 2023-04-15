Drag Race fans applaud spectacular season 15 finale for crowning ‘rightful’ queen
Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race have gagged at its 15th grand finale, applauding the season’s top four and celebrating the political statements made in defiance of anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping the US.
Warning: sickening spoilers ahead.
The finale of Drag Race gooped fans, from the entire cast’s incredible final runways right up to the moment where RuPaul bestowed the crown of season fifteen to the one and only Sasha Colby.
Reactions to a Drag Race crowning have rarely been so unanimous, but the finale of season 15 has seen the internet erupt with joy over the former Miss Continental‘s win.
Fans of Sasha Colby have pointed out just how legendary it is for the queen to have won Miss Continental (one of the most revered pageant titles in the United States) nearly 11 years prior to taking home the title of the other biggest drag competition in the world.
Despite Ms Colby’s win, the remaining trio of season 15’s top four have also received love online.
In particular, Anetra, who made the top two alongside Sasha in the Drag Race finale, has had her ducks walked all over the internet – with fans praising her performance in the final lip sync and predicting her eventual All Stars return already.
Luxx Noir London and Mistress Isabelle Brooks also garnered their fair share of support online, though both queens have taken the loss with their signature, tongue-in-cheek style.
Luxx and Mistress took the time to cheekily thank Michelle Visage after the Drag Race judge tweeted her congratulations for the new winner.
Other notable moments from the Drag Race finale included an appearance by All Stars 7 winner and soon-to-be Doctor Who star Jinkx Monsoon.
Jinkx sang a rendition of “When You’re Good To Mama”, from Chicago, in which she made her Broadway debut as Mama Morton.
As expected, the Drag Race finale lip sync between Anetra and Sasha Colby has also generated a lot of buzz, with many comparing it to the pair’s initial throwdown in the season’s LalaPaRuZa episode.
Elsewhere in the Drag Race finale, memes abound – particularly concerning Spice’s recently developed teleportation abilities and Kornbread ‘The Snack’ Jeté’s return as the stepping down Miss Congeniality.
The Drag Race season 15 finale is now streaming on WOW Presents Plus – and a sneaky All Stars 8 spoiler already has us excited for what’s next.
