Drag Race fans applaud spectacular season 15 finale for crowning ‘rightful’ queen

Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race have gagged at its 15th grand finale, applauding the season’s top four and celebrating the political statements made in defiance of anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping the US.

Warning: sickening spoilers ahead.

The finale of Drag Race gooped fans, from the entire cast’s incredible final runways right up to the moment where RuPaul bestowed the crown of season fifteen to the one and only Sasha Colby.

Reactions to a Drag Race crowning have rarely been so unanimous, but the finale of season 15 has seen the internet erupt with joy over the former Miss Continental‘s win.

the crown was given to its rightful owner, Sasha Colby! #DragRace pic.twitter.com/eRCbVZ0rzu — KEN™ (@TheKenLaurence) April 15, 2023

SASHA COLBY IS $200,000 RICHER!!! pic.twitter.com/LQwlz8GlIe — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) April 15, 2023

Sasha Colby is officially an entire religion#DragRace pic.twitter.com/lE5t75sgJt — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) April 15, 2023

Fans of Sasha Colby have pointed out just how legendary it is for the queen to have won Miss Continental (one of the most revered pageant titles in the United States) nearly 11 years prior to taking home the title of the other biggest drag competition in the world.

SASHA COLBY HAS DONE IT!!! FORMER MISS CONTINENTAL AND NOW CURRENT RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE WINNER #DragRace pic.twitter.com/9u4QfdBLTC — EssenceofDrag (@EssenceofDrag) April 15, 2023

"This goes to every trans person [in the] past, present, and future because we are not going anywhere."



Sasha Colby wins RuPaul's Drag Race season 15; Anetra finishes in second place.



📷: RuPaul's Drag Race pic.twitter.com/HAcqW7Qs6k — Philippine Drag Updates (@DragUpdate) April 15, 2023

Despite Ms Colby’s win, the remaining trio of season 15’s top four have also received love online.

In particular, Anetra, who made the top two alongside Sasha in the Drag Race finale, has had her ducks walked all over the internet – with fans praising her performance in the final lip sync and predicting her eventual All Stars return already.

him: you better not be Anetra performing the best original song ever made on drag race when I get there



me: #DragRace pic.twitter.com/m6uPppXbX3 — DelRey™ (@delreygerm) April 15, 2023

Patiently waiting for @iamanetra to dominate All Stars. Sasha deserved the win, but Anetra has my heart. #DragRace15 #DragRaceFinale pic.twitter.com/d31jEuAelV — Hilly (@hillykenkel) April 15, 2023

Luxx Noir London and Mistress Isabelle Brooks also garnered their fair share of support online, though both queens have taken the loss with their signature, tongue-in-cheek style.

Luxx and Mistress took the time to cheekily thank Michelle Visage after the Drag Race judge tweeted her congratulations for the new winner.

Thank you, Michelle 🥹🥹 https://t.co/LgdEI1t24l — LUXX NOIR LONDON ⋆｡°✩ (@luxxnoirlondon) April 15, 2023

Thank you 😊 👑 https://t.co/MkikYSApEf — Mistress Isabelle Brooks (@MistressIBrooks) April 15, 2023

NOW LUXX ATE THAT PERFORMANCE, Y’ALL HAVE TO ADMIT IT #dragrace pic.twitter.com/gUFAft7o2t — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) April 15, 2023

MISTRESS FUCKING ATE THAT…THE AIR LIFT SPLIT CLEARED EVERYONE #DragRace pic.twitter.com/tFqQR0oacq — shook ☆ (@vivalasdrag) April 15, 2023

Other notable moments from the Drag Race finale included an appearance by All Stars 7 winner and soon-to-be Doctor Who star Jinkx Monsoon.

Jinkx sang a rendition of “When You’re Good To Mama”, from Chicago, in which she made her Broadway debut as Mama Morton.

jinkx monsoon on the finale showing just why she’s queen of queens. stunning, iconic, legendary, record breaking broadway star. — scuttlebutt (@mrpwhitley) April 15, 2023

As expected, the Drag Race finale lip sync between Anetra and Sasha Colby has also generated a lot of buzz, with many comparing it to the pair’s initial throwdown in the season’s LalaPaRuZa episode.

OH THIS REMATCH WILL GO DOWN IN UNITED STATES HISTORY #DragRace pic.twitter.com/j5SWuuVd82 — shook ☆ (@vivalasdrag) April 15, 2023

Sasha Colby let’s GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0kZKhS6huA — Irene “The Alien” Dubois (@irenethealien) April 15, 2023

GAG. SHE’S REALLY MOTHER. DAMN. I BOW DOWN TO SASHA. BEST FINALE LIP SYNC IN AWHILE. SHE IS THAT GIRL 😭🙌🏼 #DragRace — Jade ✨ (@xojadeeey) April 15, 2023

Elsewhere in the Drag Race finale, memes abound – particularly concerning Spice’s recently developed teleportation abilities and Kornbread ‘The Snack’ Jeté’s return as the stepping down Miss Congeniality.

I noticed the cameras would go up and I immediately started posing and getting my best angles 😭☠️ https://t.co/U0JnLdwFUr — SPICE ⭑ (@callmespice_) April 15, 2023

Let me explain something to y’all. Cast votes Congeniality. Not fans. So bitch it don’t matter who you think should win 😂 🤣😂🤣



Ya favorite didn’t win. So what. Get over it. That 10k still clear ☺️☺️☺️☺️ — Pan de Elote 🌽 (@kornbreadTMFS) April 15, 2023

kornbread is literally my favorite person ever like HOW DO YOU NOT STAN 😭 pic.twitter.com/mYlqGzN0IJ — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) April 10, 2023

The Drag Race season 15 finale is now streaming on WOW Presents Plus – and a sneaky All Stars 8 spoiler already has us excited for what’s next.