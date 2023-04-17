RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 winner Sasha Colby has explained why her instantly iconic nude performance at the grand finale was a big “f**k you” to right-wing transphobes.

Before being awarded the coveted Drag Race crown over the weekend (14 April), Sasha lip synced against fellow top two queen Anetra to Amii Stewart’s “Knock on Wood”.

She started her performance in an accentuated black velvet coat, but swiftly removed it to reveal a sparkling purple gown, before a second reveal saw her performing in just diamante underwear.

Moments later, in that same nude look, she won the entire competition.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sasha has now opened up about the very intentional reason behind stripping down for her finale performance.

“It was a specific choice to be naked in these times,” she said, referring to the wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping the US, which is particularly focussed on rolling back the rights of trans people.

“I wanted [legislators] to see what they’re trying to eradicate. Because they’re probably eradicating it because they’re attracted to it,” she continued.

“The only way you can feel upset with something is if it evokes a strong feeling in you. Usually that feeling is lust hidden under hate. That’s what they’re uncomfortable with.”

Texas, Missouri, Florida and Kentucky are just some of the states currently attempting to roll back gender-affirming healthcare for trans people, while Tennessee recently became the first state in the US to outlaw public drag performances.

Drag queens including Eureka, Trixie Mattel, and RuPaul himself have spoken out against the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ hatred, and Sasha Colby has already demonstrated awareness of the importance of her newfound platform.

“With this legislation and everything happening, for me to represent Drag Race and such a huge conglomerate like MTV and be exactly what [conservatives] want to eradicate is so powerful,” she explained.

“I understand the eyes on me, which is why I wanted to be naked. I wanted to normalise this trans body … this has been bigger than me at this point, in this political climate.

“I told myself, while doing the finale, that this wasn’t trying to win, this was me showing these people that want to silence us and put us down and – for lack of better words – say ‘f**k you’ to all of them.”

After being awarded her crown and sceptre by RuPaul, Sasha took a moment to dedicate her win to “every trans person – past, present and future,” stating that the trans community is “not going anywhere”.

In addition to crowning season 15’s only trans contestant, the Drag Race finale was a rallying call against the hateful legislation, with performances from queer celebrities and fellow queens and speeches from LGBTQ+ educators and law officials taking up much of the air time.

While the show has a patchy history when it comes to trans representation, the tables seem to have turned.

Sasha Colby is the fourth trans contestant crowned on Drag Race US in the last two years alone, following the success of Willow Pill, Kylie Sonique Love, and queen of all queens Jinkx Monsoon.