Gemma Collins slams ‘haters’ targeting drag queens: ‘You should be ashamed’

Gemma Collins has become the latest celebrity to make themselves known as a vocal ally of drag queens amidst the ongoing targeting of the art form, by defending the Drag Syndrome collective.

When one thinks of Gemma Collins, several things might spring to mind. The TOWIE star crying at the birthplace of Jesus, perhaps. A role as Mama Morton in Chicago the Musical‘s UK tour, even. Maybe her fairly lacklustre stint as a Drag Race UK Snatch Game guest judge for season two. But political maelstrom? Probably not – until now.

Drag artists around the world are currently under threat, with hateful bills and legislation introduced across the United States. And although a majority of Brits would oppose a US-style ‘drag ban‘, Drag Queen Story Hour events are still being targeted in the UK, amid a bristling sense of unease.

Drag Syndrome, a collective of fierce drag performers, recently found themselves at the end of one such targeting, after a Twitter troll claimed that the artists were being taken advantage of, simply because they live with Down’s Syndrome.

Enter the aforementioned Gemma Collins to officially place herself onto the list of ‘unlikely celebs to come out swinging for drag queens’, right next to Kevin Bacon.

“Guys, it’s the GC, I just want to say to anyone out there that’s hating Drag Syndrome, it’s not cool, it’s not kind, do you know what – get a grip.”

Gemma Collins then continued, saying: “This whole world deserves love, everyone deserves love, everyone can be who they want to be. So you haters should be ashamed.

“Drag Syndrome, I love you; if you’ve got the GC stamp of approval – and DJ Fat Tony – do you know what? Haters gonna hate, but Drag Syndrome is gonna keep rising.”

Posted to Drag Syndrome’s Twitter, the video was shared with the caption: “Mother @missgemcollins is talking! Listen up!” Too right.

Drag Syndrome is an “internationally acclaimed drag collective featuring highly addictive drag artists with Down’s Syndrome and beyond.”

The GC retweeted a subsequent video of her hanging out with the fabulous drag artists, too.

We had the best time hanging out with the fabulous @missgemcollins 💜 what a darling 💜 pic.twitter.com/PJUEQcelah — DragSyndrome (@DragSyndrome) April 20, 2023

Drag Syndrome on TOWIE, when?