Reality star Gemma Collins had “tears rolling down my face” while visiting the birthplace of Jesus in Bethlehem.

Collins was travelling with her fiancé, Rami Hawash, and stepson to learn more about her partner’s heritage when she was overcome by a spiritual experience.

While in the Church of the Nativity, she picked up her camera to tell her followers: “Guys, I am in the church in Bethlehem. I have got tears rolling down my face. This is the most breathtaking, unreal experience of my life.

“The feeling here, you cannot describe it and it is just overwhelming with emotion. I hope everyone gets to experience this once in their life.”

As she pivoted the camera to show the rest of the Church hall filled with people, she continued: “Everyone is queueing to see where Jesus was born. Just the feeling in here, the hairs stand on your end. It’s just… I’m breathless. Like, it is just so beautiful.”

The TOWIE star then shared a photo of her touching the 14 point star indicating the exact place Jesusis said to have been born.

She reflected: “I can’t believe I’ve been so unbelievably lucky to have been where baby Jesus was born and touch the spot I am totally blown away

“The feeling of this was like nothing I’ve ever felt before I can’t even describe what I felt in that moment.”

And just to make it clear she shared an image of her crying on her Instagram Story with the caption: “I was so overcome with emotion”.

X Factor winner Sam Bailey related to Collins’ emotional experience, commenting: “I cried! I don’t know why…. But I found myself crying and others around me were and we all laughed cos we didn’t know why we were crying. It was very surreal.”

Another follower added: “It’s makes me so happy and inspired to see you walk your path to loving yourself, loving your soulmate and loving God.”

Musical duo Jedward, commented: “Gemma you’re our religion” and “The Holy Jepic Spirit”.

Someone even urged Collins to pitch a travel documentary based on her posts which, frankly, we’d watch.

Mainly, people are slightly confused but here for it.

It looks like Gemma Collins has much more to share with her followers in the coming year, saying she plans to go on more “spiritual journeys in 2023”.