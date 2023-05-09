Charlize Theron vows to ‘f**k anybody up’ who comes for LGBTQ+ people

Hollywood icon Charlize Theron has once again proved herself a fierce ally, vowing to “f**k up” anyone who attacks the LGBTQ+ community, during a fundraising telethon.

The Atomic Blonde star was speaking during Drag Isn’t Dangerous, held at the weekend to combat the rising wave of anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the US, which includes efforts to ban drag in public spaces. The event was attended by a host of Drag Race legends, including Jinkx Monsoon, as well film and TV stars such as Leslie Jones, Amy Schumer and Melissa McCarthy.

As of Tuesday (9 May), the livestream’s GoFundMe page has raised more than $565,000 (about £448,000), which will be split between several LGBTQ+ charities, including GLAAD.

In a video for the fundraiser, Charlize Theron, who has a trans daughter, said: “I’m in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will f**ck anybody up who’s trying to f**ck… with you guys.

“In all seriousness, there [are] so many things that are hurting and really killing our kids, and we all know what I’m talking about right now, and it ain’t no drag queen.

“If you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life, it only makes you happier.”

new! ✨ charlize theron during her participation today (07), in the program "drag isn't dangerous". pic.twitter.com/VsxGme5VQv — charlize theron daily (@dailytheron) May 7, 2023

Drag Race judge Michelle Visage added that it’s appalling that the fundraiser even had to happen.

“I wish I could say that I’m glad to be here, but I am appalled I have to be at something called Drag Isn’t Dangerous,” she said.

“Imagine a world where dancers are told they can’t dance, imagine a world where artists are told they cannot take paint to canvas… because it’s ‘bad for children’. That is what is happening to drag right now.”

Bans on drag performance represent a “systematic subjugation of LGBTQ+ people”, said Jacob Slane, the co-founder of Producer Entertainment Group, which represents several high-profile drag stars.

“Through the Drag Isn’t Dangerous campaign, we want to show that drag performers are not dangerous groomers, sexual deviants, criminals or whatever is the latest evangelical slur du jour,” he said.

“We want to raise awareness and funds to make a difference in the lives of LGBTQ+ people who are under attack.”

Several celebrities banded together to support the four-hour event, with Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones stating: “Drag isn’t dangerous, but Leslie Jones is.”

Comedian Margaret Cho, who is openly bisexual, added: “Drag brings hope, truth and laughter to a community that desperately needs it. We need to fight for drag rights because we need to fight for gay rights, for our rights.”

And comedian Sarah Silverman said she would “trust RuPaul before any (Republican) hate mongers”, and that if they “come for you [drag artists], they will have to come through me first”.