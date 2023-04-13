Comedy great Margaret Cho is a queer character in Disney’s new teen romcom Prom Pact, but she thinks Disney could go even further – by introducing a trans princess.

Cho, who is herself bisexual, plays supporting character Mrs Chen, a school counsellor, in the new Disney+ film. While she is pleased to see the entertainment giant finally embracing LGBTQ+ characters, she thinks there is still more that could be done.

Speaking to Times of India, she explained that it’s “important to recognise” increased queer representation in the media.

“We are everywhere in society, so this is just another example of that, where I think we belong,” she said.

Questioned on whether Disney should create a film with an LGBTQ+ lead, Cho added: “I would love to see [them] everywhere. I would love to see trans characters. I would love to see different types of people in the roles of like Disney Princess, Disney Prince.

“I think this would be really important and it’s a move towards the future. It’s a move towards who we are. I think it’s really admirable and really exciting.”

Alongside Cho’s character, Prom Pact does feature several other LGBTQ+ moments, including same-sex teenagers asking each other to the prom, and clips of LGBTQ+ couples dancing together.

In general though, Disney has had a rocky relationship with the queer community. Until recently, alleged queer characters were only shown in blink and you’ll miss it moments, while explicit LGBTQ+ characters were absent from all Disney films and series.

However, Disney bosses have promised to increase the number of queer stories included in their content, and series including Owl House and Raven’s Home have introduced trans and non-binary characters.

Disney is also currently embroiled in a bitter row with Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis, due to the company’s vocal opposition to his ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which prevents discussions of sexuality and gender identity in schools across the state.

DeSantis attempted to remove the company’s self-governing powers in order to pack its board with anti-LGBTQ+ republicans, but Disney retaliated by pushing through a last-minute agreement with its departing board that guarantees it has control of development in the Disney district for decades to come.

The spat was recently parodied on Saturday Night Live by Bros star Bowen Yang, who addressed DeSantis directly while dragged up as Aladdin’s Jafar.

“Well, if it isn’t the swamp rat,” he began. “Bravo for attempting to seize our precious land, only to be thwarted once again by the House of Mouse…’Don’t Say Gay’? If there is no gay, there is no Disney.”