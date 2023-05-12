Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was recently released in cinemas – and fans on TikTok are going wild for a Groot ring.

After its release in cinemas on 3 May, fans have been snapping up the Pandora ring and showing it off on the social media platform.

The newly released Groot ring is exclusively available to buy from Pandora.

According to Pandora, searches for the “Groot Pandora ring” have increased by an incredible 200 percent.

While the hashtag #pandoragroot has already received 9.1 million views on TikTok – and it’s likely to get even bigger as more people watch the latest film.

One fan commented on an un-boxing clip, saying: “IT’S A NEEEEEED.”

Another wrote: “Yessss please Pandora send it my way.”

And somebody else shared many Marvel fan’s feelings, commenting: “How cute is Groot.”

The Groot Leaf Ring is “hand finished in sterling silver and features Groot’s sweet, smiling face at its centre and leaves around its band”.

While the character’s famous three words, “I am Groot” are engraved along the inside of the band.

It’s quickly become one of Pandora’s most sought-after products, which is part of the Marvel x Pandora collaboration.

As well as the Groot ring, fans of the franchise can also get their hands on a charm.

The charm features the dancing Groot from the film and is also engraved with the tag line “I am Groot” on the back.

Other products in the collection include a Rocket charm and a casette tape charm, as well as characters from other Marvel films.

To shop the entire Marvel x Pandora collection head to uk.pandora.net.