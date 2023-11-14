Avia 5000 sneakers: this is where to buy the viral TikTok trainers

The Avia 5000 sneakers are taking over TikTok and this is where you can get them for less than $20.

The running “dad sneakers” have been flying off the shelves at Walmart, thanks to their low price point.

Plus the silhouette resembles those from popular brands like New Balance and Asics, which are much more expensive.

The Avia 5000 sneakers are available to buy in-store and online at Walmart.

They’re available in four styles, black and pink, silver and blue, pink and white and silver and blue.

The sneakers are designed to “give your feet great support, thanks to its breathable mesh upper and soft molded EVA midsole”.

They’re also lightweight and have unique features, like a footbed lining treated with odor-reducing tech as they’re built for running.

But the comfy sneakers have been snapped up by TikTok users, as they’re a cheaper alternative to other brands.

One user, @kp_folarin, said: “Best $20 i’ve ever spent! So cute and they are also very comfortable. TikTok defintely made me buy these lol.”

They also said in the comments: “They literally look like the New Balance 530’s lol.”

Got my hands on the viral Avia 5000 Dad sneakers currently available @Walmart and honestly you can't beat the price! Only $20 and they really are super comfortable, can definitely be worn with tones of styles. Also true to size but wide is also available!

Another, @thenickienicole said: “they really are super comfortable, can definitely be worn with tones of styles.”

One TikTok user replied saying the sneakers are “nostalgic” as Avia “was that girl in the 90s!”.

Somebody else echoed this, saying: “The good things always come back in style.”

If you’re size or preferred style has sold out, then you can shop Avia sneakers on their official website or Amazon.

You can get similar styles like the Avia Forte 2.0, with prices marked a little higher – around the $50 mark – but still not as expensive as their competitors.

To shop the Avia 5000 sneakers go to Walmart and to shop the entire range head to the official website or Amazon.