Selena Gomez attempts this unique TikTok trend with impressive results

Selena Gomez has tried out a unique foundation routine from TikTok with some impressive results.

The Rare Beauty founder tried out the excessive foundation routine made popular by TikToker Meredith Duxbury.

It basically involves rubbing loads of foundation onto your face, with Gomez saying: “I would never do this only because I really don’t know how to.”

Duxbury would usually rub liquid foundation onto her face, before grabbing a second foundation to smear on, but Gomez opts for one product.

She chooses her own, the popular Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer from Rare Beauty.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

In the clip she pours a quarter-size amount of tinted moisturizer onto the back of her hand before adding more.

“What the hell am I doing, Selena Marie?” she says as she uses the handle of a makeup brush to swipe the moisturizer on her face.

Despite saying “this is a disaster” as she rubs the product around with her hands, she surprised at how good she looks afterwards.

“I’m pretty happy, but I’m going to do more because I want it to be weirder. It’s alright for now,” she said before applying more tinted moisturizer to her face.

“I’m trying to put as much as possible on, but I’m not completely mad at it,” she adds. “It’s definitely a lot” but she’s “still not mad” about how she looks.

Fans are also impressed with her glow after attempting the excessive foundation routine.

One fan commented: “SHES TRYING SO HARD TO MAKE IT LOOK BAD BUT IT REFUSES TO LOOK BAD BC ITS THE SELENA GOMEZ.”

Another referenced her Wizards of Waverley Place character, saying: “why do i feel like this is a makeup tutorial with alex russo and not selena gomez.”

Somebody else said: “this is the best ad for your tinted moisturizer bc it refuses to look bad.”

The Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer used by Gomez is available to shop at sephora.com in the US and spacenk.com in the UK.

Selena Gomez uses a £10 makeup cleanser

In a recent TikTok showing off her skincare routine, she revealed to fans that she uses a cleanser that costs less than £10.

In the post, which has received more than 1.4 million likes, the actor takes fans through her routine which is soundtracked to “Never Be Me” by Miley Cyrus.

The bottle, Bioderma Sensibio H2O – Micelle Solution, used by Gomez is priced at less than £10 on Amazon.

She applies the Micellar water to a flannel to cleanse her face and looks shocked at the residue, before using a makeup sponge with the Micellar water to delicately cleanse her eyes.

Fans in the comments loved her makeup sponge/Micellar combo to remove residue.

“I never thought bout using that makeup remover beauty sponge method!!! That’s smart af,” one fan said.