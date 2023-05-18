LGBTQ+ allies and Hollywood stars Jennifer Coolidge and Gabrielle Union are joining forces for new crime-comedy film Riff Raff.

It’s no secret that Coolidge and Union have absolutely slayed recently. Comedy queen Coolidge landed her first Golden Globe for playing ditzy rich woman Tanya McQuoid (RIP) in HBO’s The White Lotus, paid tribute to the gays at the GLAAD Media Awards, released the campest photoshoot of all time and has passionately supported the Hollywood writers’ strikes.

Meanwhile, Union powerfully portrayed outspoken high school principal Eva in the award-winning Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told, moved fans to tears in the poignant Oscar-shortlisted LGBTQ+ film The Inspection, opposite Jeremy Pope, and proved herself the best trans ally after supporting her stepdaughter, Zaya Wade, when she publically came out as trans.

And the star power behind the upcoming film doesn’t end there. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Dito Montiel, the cast also features Succession star Brian Cox, who stunned fans with his portrayal of media magnate Logan Roy (also RIP), and double Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman, who is also set to reprise his role as Shifu in Kung Fu Panda 4.

Dustin Hoffman (L) and Brian Cox (R) will star in Riff Raff. (Getty)

An early synopsis of Riff Raff reads: “A former criminal’s ordinary life is thrown upside down when his old family shows up for a long-awaited reckoning.” It is not currently clear which roles the quartet will play.

“We are thrilled to partner with the producers and Dito on this project, we’ve loved it ever since we’ve read it,” producer Marc Goldberg said.

“It embodies the type of crime comedies we grew up with: witty and entertaining. Not to mention the perfect cast that will bring these colourful characters to life.”

There is currently no release date for Riff Raff but filming is expected to begin in September. And people are already sharing their excitement.

“I can feel my life about to change,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Imagining these two [Cox and Coolidge] acting opposite each other is sending me into hysterics.”

In the meantime, you can catch Coolidge in Netflix’s comedy-horror We Have a Ghost, which is about a family flung into internet stardom after finding a spectre in their house.

And Bring It On star Union is set to be seen in rom-com The Perfect Find – out next month – as a disgraced fashion editor who gets caught up in an affair with her boss’ son as she tries to salvage her career.