The location for the third season of HBO’s wildly popular series The White Lotus has finally been revealed, with the dark comedy-drama moving over to Thailand.

The first two seasons took place in Hawaii and Sicily respectively, both shot on location at a branch of the Four Seasons hotel.

In Thailand however, there are four properties owned by the hotel giant, meaning White Lotus guests could be asked to check into a hotel in either Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, or the Golden Triangle.

According to Variety, “multiple sources close to production” confirmed Thailand as the location, though HBO declined to comment on the claim.

Series writer Mike White has previously hinted at wanting to take the show to a brand new continent.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex… I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” White revealed following the season 2 finale in December. “It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

The White Lotus premiered in 2021 and became an instant viral hit. Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya McQuoid quickly became a favourite, particularly following the second season and her much-memed “These gays, they’re trying to murder me” line.

In total, the series has been nominated for more than 80 awards, winning 38, including two Golden Globes and ten Emmy awards.

Will Sharpe, who played Ethan in the second season, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the upcoming BAFTA TV Awards, while the show itself is nominated in the Best International category.

No cast has been announced for the upcoming third season, yet considering Coolidge’s character was killed off at the end of season two, fans are expecting an entirely new set of guests to check in.

Rumours are already swirling that Danny DeVito could be heading poolside after he was spotted having dinner with White, while celebrities including Pamela Anderson, Drew Barrymore, and Scream VI‘s Hayden Panettiere have expressed an interest in taking part.

Following the location reveal, fans already have a growing wishlist of actors they hope will make the cast list.

Fans are demanding Triangle of Sadness star Dolly de Leon make an appearance, alongside Lindsay Lohan, Chloe Sevigny, and of course, Pedro Pascal.

obviously dolly de leon needs to be cast in s3

and need tanya back from the dead https://t.co/Us3WomodqS — 😶‍🌫️ (@patt_robbed) March 28, 2023

Not really related but I had a random thought this morning that Chloe Sevigny would be great White Lotus casting https://t.co/26XryI0T1y — Laurence Barber (@bortlb) March 28, 2023

I meannnn 😍😍😍😍 tqm #HBOMax 🤍 and #MikeWhite of course. P.S. please add #PedroPascal to your S3 cast. Thank you kindly 🙏🏽 (even if it’s just a cameo 🤤) https://t.co/ixcrl5GYXF — Catalina Romero (@catacolombia91) March 28, 2023

Other names thrown into the mix include American Horror Story‘s Lily Rabe, M3GAN star Allison Williams, and Trisha Paytas, while the dream of seeing Coolidge’s Tanya resurrected remains the number one wish for most fans.

Cast Sarah Michelle Gellar for white lotus season 3! https://t.co/bAmTLy2QrW — SMG (@SMGReturnss) March 27, 2023

I was there too https://t.co/jp9AXhlP2s — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) March 27, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge playing Tanya’s twin sister vacationing in White Lotus S3 we love to see it pic.twitter.com/02LY0heiuT — i- (@lndra__) March 27, 2023

A release date for The White Lotus season three has not been announced, as production is yet to begin.