Chelly fans rise up! Neighbours‘ resident sapphic couple Chloe and Elly are officially returning to Ramsey Street when the Australian series reboots on Amazon Freevee later in 2023.

The long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours was cancelled last year after its contract with Channel 5 ended, airing its finale on 28 July 2022. The final episode featured cameos from infamous alumni such as pop diva Kylie Minogue and Barbie star Margot Robbie. However, fans rejoiced when the show was picked up by Amazon’s free streaming platform Freevee, and as returning cast members are slowly being teased and announced, queer hearts are singing at the news of Chelly’s comeback in extended guest roles.

Chelly is the popular ship name for Neighbours characters Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Elly Conway (Jodi Gordon). The pair finally got together in the Neighbours finale in July after several ups and downs – including a secret pregnancy, two broken engagements, a divorce and a sexuality crisis.

Pengilly and Gordon announced the exciting news in a social media post on Wednesday (24 May), using a sweet photo of the two hugging. “We are excited to announce that CHELLY ARE BACK!” they wrote in the caption. “We will both be appearing in the new Neighbours, and will be back on set very soon. Thank you all so much for your support. We can’t wait to share Chloe and Elly’s next chapter with you!”

The official Neighbours account added: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Jodi Gordon will soon be back on set to reprise her role as Elly Conway. This officially means that Chelly will be reunited on screen in all new episodes of Neighbours later this year… get excited!”

Chloe has long been a fan-favourite character after storming onto the screen in all her bisexual glory in 2018, while viewers followed Elly’s touching journey to accepting her queerness and becoming a mother to baby Aster, during her run from 2016 to 2020.

“I am thrilled to see the return of Elly on Ramsay Street where we’ll all get to see where the Chelly storyline is taken,” Gordon said, according to TV Tonight. “In the lead up to the final episode, I think it became clear how much this show meant to so many people, so to see it return to our screens and now be part of it again is truly a joy and a celebration.”

“I am so happy that Chloe and Elly get to continue their love story,” Pengilly added, “and we can’t wait to see how Chloe’s been handling step-mum life with little Aster. We continue to be blown away and grateful for the support from the Chelly fandom, and hope they enjoy this next chapter.”

And fans are sharing their excitement.

“Omg I’m crying!!! This is the best news! I’m so excited for you guys and to see more of Chelly!” one fan commented under Pengilly’s post. “Thank you both for loving this ship just as much as we all do!!” another added, “can’t wait to support you both once again when you make your comeback!!”

i just died… actually getting them back thank you jesus https://t.co/Tbr8GH8wkH — 🎧 hannah (@amberfreemanss) May 24, 2023

This is the best kind of news I’ve heard all year so far ❤️ can’t wait to see you back on the TV soon x — Jason #MUFC #GlazersOut ⚽️🔴🇺🇦 (@JasonMUFC85) May 24, 2023

Yes! Great to hear, neighbours had great LGBTQ+ representation before it ended so I’m glad to see this means that will continue. Much love — Rick Poppa 🌈 (@RickPoppa4) May 24, 2023

YES!! The news from team neighbours keeps getting better and better!!!🙌🙌😍😍 can’t wait to see you both back on the screen🥰🥰 — Naja (@2smileyeyes) May 24, 2023

Chelly are just two of several queer characters in Neighbours, which has been praised for its LGBTQ+ inclusion.

In 2019, Neighbours introduced their first trans character Mackenzie played by trans actress Georgia Stone, whose character underwent gender confirmation surgery during the show. Although her storyline ended in tragedy after her husband Hendrix (Ben Turland) died just days after their marriage, the star has since confirmed her return to the show with fans hoping she will be given a happier story this time around.

Meanwhile, the show made history in 2018 after becoming the first Australian TV show to air a same-sex wedding when Ramsey Street’s resident gay couple Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) tied the knot.

Neighbours returns to Amazon Freevee later in 2023. A release date is yet to be confirmed.