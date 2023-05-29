This brand is creating reusable period care that’s healthier for you and our planet 

JuJu is the brand creating reusable period care that’s healthier for your body and our planet.

Getting a monthly period is a natural, healthy part of life for women and people who menstruate.

And JuJu is the Aussie brand changing the game with its eco-friendly, sustainable, and reusable menstrual care products for all.

To highlight Menstrual Hygiene Day and encourage women and people who menstruate to join the period positivity movement, and choose healthier, sustainable period care products, JuJu is offering 40 percent off their signature menstrual products.

The game-changing Aussie brand, which is racking up rave reviews from over 10,000 satisfied customers, has been busy rebranding menstrual care with its collection of eco-friendly, reusable menstrual cups, cloth pads, period underwear, and cleansing and hygiene products.

There’s four different sizes to cater to every body. (JuJu)

Kind to your body and the planet, JuJu’s menstrual cups are made from eco-friendly soft, flexible medical-grade silicone that is easy to insert, leak-free for up to 12 hours, and designed to mould to the shape and size of your cervix.

And such is JuJu’s commitment to body and period diversity that its menstrual cups come in four different sizes to cater to everybody.

Making the switch to a menstrual cup adds up to money savings while offering a safe, comfortable, sustainable alternative to traditional, disposable period care – in fact, they’re so durable that when cleaned and cared for correctly right they can last for 10 years.

JuJu is home to reusable cloth pads and period underwear.

JuJu’s reusable cloth pads and period underwear are also safe, comfy, and purse and planet-friendly.

The pads are made from soft, absorbent, sustainably grown organic cotton and bamboo, and are easy to wash and reuse.

JuJu’s period underwear is also created from comfy, breathable organic cotton and is free from fragrance and chemicals.

To complement your menstrual care products, JuJu also has natural, ultra-gentle cleaning wipes and a cleansing wash to keep your body and your cup clean and hygienic.

The brand regularly donates menstrual cups and period care products to organisations that support disadvantaged and at-risk communities in Australia through ongoing campaigns like ‘Share The Dignity’.

In celebration of Menstrual Hygiene Day, make the switch and shop JuJu’s sustainable period care products here with 40 percent off storewide.