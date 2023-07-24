Azure Belle Period Swimwear is helping to revolutionise the swimming experience for people who get periods.

The period swimwear created by the Australian-based brand allows you to swim with “comfort and confidence”.

Their sustainable range of swimwear is available to shop exclusively at azurebelle.com.au.

Their designs incorporate discreet, cutting-edge absorbency technology, with the built-in absorbency liner that absorbs up to 6ml (one regular tampon or pad holds 5ml).

Bryley, the founder of Azure Belle, shares her personal journey: “As a mum to two daughters, I know all too well the feeling of anxiety when your period coincides with important moments. We’ve all been there – getting our period during a family holiday when the kids are eager to have you in the pool.

“At Azure Belle, we combine our dedication to sustainability with our mission to empower women and enable them to embrace freedom every day.”

A number of styles are available from classic one piece to bikini top sets. (Azure Belle)

As well as helping individuals swim with comfort and confidence, Azure Belle’s products are also helping the environment.

The brand say “by opting for period swimwear, you reduce single-use waste and actively contribute to a more sustainable world”.

“Let’s make conscious choices that promote sustainability and create a world where women can fully embrace every aspect of their lives, unrestricted by the day of the month,” they add.

There’s currently a number of sets available including a classic one piece in blue or a floral print, as well as matching bikini top and brief sets.

Others include a tankini top set or a long sleeve top set, as well as individual briefs, which feature the built-in period proof lining.

In one five-star review, a customer said: “Gorgeous colour and wrap for my mum tum! Love the stylish option with period protection built into it.”

Another said it’s nice “to have an option that is also good for our environment” and a third said “it worked with my flow for the time” I was in the pool.

To shop their entire range, which is available in inclusive adult and teen sizes head to azurebelle.com.au.