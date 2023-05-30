Paramore singer Hayley Williams has voiced her fears about US presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, during a recent performance in New Jersey.

Florida governor DeSantis announced his intention to run to become the 47th president of the United States last week.

Since taking up office in 2019, the Republican has used his powers to enact a string of anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the Sunshine state, including implementing the Don’t Say Gay bill, which prevents discussions around LGBTQ+ topics in schools.

During his tenure, he has also signed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act and Stop Woke Act into law. The former prevents trans girls from competing in school sports that align with their gender, while the latter restricts the way schools and workplaces can teach about homophobia and other forms of oppression.

He is the highest-profile name so far to rival former president Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump are the two main Republican candidates so far. (Getty)

As the months between now and the election in November 2024 slip away, celebrities are joining the chorus of activists decrying a potential DeSantis presidency.

Singer-songwriter Williams is the latest to be taking a stand against his policies. Speaking on stage at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, on Saturday (27 May), the pop punk star made her thoughts crystal clear.

“I’ll be happy to tell you, I’m very f*****g comfortable talking politics,” she told the crowd, to a huge cheer.

“If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f*****g dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

👀 Hayley Williams of @paramore: “I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very fucking comfortable talking politics — and if you vote for Ron Desantis you’re fucking dead to me.” pic.twitter.com/LozN7GkZbA — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 29, 2023

According to concert-goers, Williams was responding to claims she had seen online that suggested she was hesitant to discuss politics.

Throughout her career, Williams has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with queer people and spoken out numerous times against homophobia and bigoted political policies.

Earlier this year, she joined country star Maren Morris and Irish singer Hozier at the “Love Rising” benefit concert in Nashville, Tennessee, which raised funds for queer not-for-profit organisations in the wake of the state’s anti-drag legislation.

Hayley Williams has made her feelings crystal clear. (Getty/ Taylor Hill)

Speaking to LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD, she explained why she simply doesn’t understand the right-wing attacks against queer people.

“I can’t imagine being a person who spends their time thinking about how to limit anyone,” she said. “I don’t understand that mind set. From my vantage point, it’s very frustrating because, I can’t, I don’t, I wouldn’t.

“I can’t thank our queer fans enough for showing up for us, and I hope that we make you feel seen, heard, included. Because truly, I don’t feel that the music scene, much less the world, would be what it is without your creativity, bravery and tenacity.”

Williams previously called out bigotry and homophobia at Paramore concerts, and thanked young queer people for how they “shifted” the pop punk scene.

“F**k the ones who doubted,” she wrote on Instagram. “Hugs to the ones who watched on and even sort of believed. Young girls, queer kids and anybody of any colour… we have shifted this scene together, messily, angrily, heartbroken and determined.”